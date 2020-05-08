Northam outlines slow reopen from his two-month COVID-19 lockdown

Virginia is on track to the beginning of a slow reopening beginning a week from today, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.

Northam outlined the steps for the ease of his COVID-19 lockdown, which he is branding Safer at Home.

Phase 1 of the three-phased reopening allows non-essential retail to open at up to 50 percent of capacity, and allows restaurants and breweries with outdoor seating to open at 50 percent of outdoor-seating capacity.

Churches can always operate at 50 percent of their indoor capacity in Phase 1, and personal grooming establishments can take clients by appointment with strict social distancing in place.

Fitness facilities are still closed for indoor gym usage, and entertainment and public amusement businesses must also remain closed.

Beaches are also under ongoing restrictions from the lockdown, for exercise and fishing only.

Northam said these policies will remain in place for a minimum of two weeks.

Story by Chris Graham

