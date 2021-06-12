Northam names Joe Flores new Secretary of Finance

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced the appointment of Joe Flores as Secretary of Finance and Carter Hutchinson as Deputy Secretary of Finance.

“We have a strong team with the right experience—Joe Flores is a highly-qualified, dedicated public servant with a deep understanding of the state budget and a strong background in fiscal policy, and I am confident our economic momentum will continue,” Northam said.

Flores has served as Deputy Secretary of Finance in the Northam administration since January 2018, where he has helped lead initiatives like Medicaid expansion and spearheaded how the Commonwealth uses and distributes federal stimulus funds during the pandemic.

Hutchinson has served as Deputy Policy Director in the Northam administration since January 2018.

“We have a great deal of important work ahead of us in the coming months to manage the Commonwealth’s finances as we emerge from the pandemic and rebuild our economy,” Flores said. “I am grateful to Gov. Northam for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to serve alongside our strong team in the Finance secretariat, including Deputy Secretary June Jennings and the leadership and staff at our agencies.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the Commonwealth and the Northam Administration, and I have complete confidence that Virginia’s finances will be in good hands with Joe Flores at the helm,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne.

