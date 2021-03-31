Northam making push to legalize simple possession of marijuana on July 1

Published Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021, 9:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam wants to move up the implementation of a new state law that would legalize simple possession of marijuana to July 1, nearly three years sooner.

Amendments proposed by the governor to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Sens. Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in the Commonwealth, would also set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records immediately.

A November report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana. Data from Virginia courts show that trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was “decriminalized,” punishable with a $25 civil fine, on July 1, 2020.

Northam said this fact drove his proposal to advance legalization by three years, and that he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm.

“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”

Northam proposals

Public health

Northam is proposing two budget amendments. The first change immediately funds a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. The other measure funds training to help law enforcement officers recognize and prevent drugged driving. These amendments also include explicit language directing ongoing support for public health education.

Worker protections

Northam’s amendments authorize the new Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if they interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than 10 percent of employees as independent contractors.

Ending disproportionate enforcement

The governor’s amendments allow adults to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis, without intent to distribute, beginning July 1, 2021. These amendments would maintain current public safety measures that prohibit smoking while driving, smoking while driving a school bus, and possession on school grounds, for example. Northam noted that these are not “new crimes,” but rather the continuation of common-sense policies to protect children, drivers, pedestrians, and others.

Speeding up sealing of records and expungements

Northam’s amendments allow for expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana to begin as soon as state agencies are able to do so and simplify the criteria for when records can be sealed. The General Assembly passed broader legislation to implement comprehensive expungement reform beginning in 2025. This generational change requires extensive updates to state agency computer systems and processes, which were made possible by funding in the Governor’s introduced budget.

In the coming months, Northam will continue to work hand in hand with legislators to make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable, including through efforts to resentence individuals previously convicted for marijuana offenses.

Home cultivation

The governor’s changes will allow households to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.

Support

“Virginia’s communities of color deserve equity—and that means taking action now to end the disproportionate fines, arrests, and convictions of marijuana offenses,” Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said. “I am proud of the work to improve this bill for all of the people we serve, and I look forward to this legislation becoming law.”

“The governor’s amendments are another step towards ending the targeting of minority communities over marijuana-related offenses and enacting a framework for the legal sale and use of cannabis,” Filler-Corn said. “I’m grateful to Gov. Northam, my colleagues, and all the advocates who worked so hard on this important legislation.”

“Gov. Northam’s amendments will stop the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws beginning this summer, while also focusing on public safety and educating our youth,” Herring said. “This is a very important step for equity, and I’m grateful for the governor’s leadership.”

“I’m pleased with the improvements the governor has proposed,” said Del. Lamont Bagby, chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “We are doing everything possible to repair and redress the harm done to communities of color most impacted by marijuana criminalization—the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus stands in support of the governor’s amendments because justice must not be delayed.”

“Gov. Northam has listened carefully to each of our concerns and addressed them fully,” State Sen. Mamie Locke said. “In Virginia, we are legalizing marijuana in the right way.”

“Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana on July 1, 2021,” State Sen. Louise Lucas said. “Following the example of several other states, the Governor’s amendments allow us to set up a safe, regulated, and equitable market while immediately protecting communities of color.”

“These amendments provide needed support and training to law enforcement and address concerns I originally had about the legislation,” State Sen. Richard Stuart said.

“It’s important that as we take our time to thoughtfully stand up this industry, we also provide clarity and don’t confuse Virginians by punishing them for something that will now be legal,” State Sen. Jill Vogel said. “These amendments do just that.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments