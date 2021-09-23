Northam launches Jobs and Investment Tour

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced the start of a 12-day Jobs and Investment Tour, a Commonwealth-wide swing that will begin today in Alberta and conclude on Oct. 4 as Virginia hosts 13 states in St. Paul for the Appalachian Regional Commission Conference.

During Northam’s administration, the Commonwealth has brought in a record-breaking $48.2 billion in capital investment and created over 91,500 new jobs, including over $8.4 billion and 21,500 jobs in distressed communities.

“It’s always been my mission to build an economy that works for every Virginian, no matter who you are or where you live,” Northam said. “Our hard work is paying off—over the last four years, Virginia has secured an historic $48 billion in capital investment and created over 90,000 well-paying jobs in every region of our Commonwealth. We’re proud to be named best state for business two years in a row by CNBC—a testament to our workers, education system, commitment to diversity, and strong business climate. I look forward to highlighting the businesses, workers, and industries that make up Virginia’s roaring economy.”

Northam will kick off the tour in Alberta in Brunswick County this afternoon, where he will announce Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development funding to build a new 45,000 sq. foot produce facility and create 40 new jobs. Since the start of his term, Northam has invested an historic $10 million AFID funding in businesses all over the Commonwealth—creating more than $1 billion in new investment, nearly 3,500 jobs, and over $1 billion in commitments to purchase Virginia-grown products.

After stops around the Commonwealth, the tour will conclude in St. Paul in Russell County for the annual conference of the Appalachian Regional Commission. As State Co-Chair of the ARC, Northam will bring representatives from 13 states to Southwest Virginia to boost the region’s economy and unveil the new ARC strategic plan.

Additional information on tour stops will be provided in the coming days.