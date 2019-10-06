Northam launches 2019 Virginia workforce giving campaign

Gov. Ralph Northam this week announced the start of the 22nd annual Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign for state employee workforce giving, which raised $2.7 million in donations last year and benefited more than 1,000 participating charities.

This year the campaign will be rolling out a number of exciting changes, including a new website, made possible with the support of CVC’s managing partner LNB Solutions Incorporated.

State employees’ generosity over the years has impacted the lives of many children, adults, and veterans, including those in need of permanent housing and food security. Charitable donations have also provided resources to programs that help animals and work to protect the environment.

“From making donations to volunteering in their communities, our state workforce does a tremendous job of supporting Virginia charities and making our Commonwealth a better place for everyone,” said Northam. “Every day, in every part of our Commonwealth, there are Virginians in need, and we are grateful to the state employees who respond so generously to the CVC campaign each year.”

During the 2019 CVC kickoff in Richmond, Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni presented awards for the student CVC art contest, which is offered through the art department in each Virginia school. The best in show grand prize winner’s artwork is used on each year’s campaign poster. Award recipients were:

High Schools

First place – Magali R., Washington and Lee High School in Westmoreland County, Virginia

– Magali R., Washington and Lee High School in Westmoreland County, Virginia Second place (tie) – DeLondo D., Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth, Virginia and Katrya B., Cumberland High School, Cumberland County, Virginia

– DeLondo D., Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth, Virginia and Katrya B., Cumberland High School, Cumberland County, Virginia Third place – Alessandra C., Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, Prince William County, Virginia

Middle Schools

First place – Group entry by Josiah Z., Savannah L., Isabelle D, Peyton M. of Robinson Middle School, Fairfax, Virginia

– Group entry by Josiah Z., Savannah L., Isabelle D, Peyton M. of Robinson Middle School, Fairfax, Virginia Second place and best in show grand prize winner – Anish A., Skyline Middle School, Harrisonburg, Virginia

– Anish A., Skyline Middle School, Harrisonburg, Virginia Third place – Karston A., Robinson Middle School, Fairfax, Virginia

Primary Schools