Northam invites Virginians to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month

Governor Ralph Northam comments on Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, which is observed each year from September 15 to October 15.

“As we mark 50 years of commemorating National Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, Pam and I encourage all Virginians to join us in celebrating the important history and enduring contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community throughout Virginia and our country. Nearly 800,000 Virginians of Hispanic and Latino descent proudly call Virginia home, enriching communities across our Commonwealth with their vibrant culture and traditions.

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month recognizes integral role of Hispanic and Latino men and women in shaping nearly every part of our economy and our society—from business, the arts and education, to agriculture, science, government, and our military.

As I travel across Virginia, I am constantly reminded that we are a nation of immigrants and it is the diversity of our communities that makes our Commonwealth the best place to live, work and raise a family. I am committed to making Virginia a place of opportunity that is open and welcoming to everyone, no matter who you are or where you’re from. I invite all citizens to participate in the celebrations of Hispanic and Latino heritage taking place in communities around the Commonwealth.”

Governor Northam issued a proclamation to honor Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Read the full proclamation here.

The Governor and First Lady will host a reception at the Executive Mansion this evening to celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month with Hispanic and Latino community members.

Governor Northam shared a video message with Virginians during Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month. Watch the video here.

