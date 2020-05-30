Northam extends validity of Virginia DMV-issued credentials through Aug. 31

Gov. Ralph Northam’s amended Executive Directive Seven extends the validity of Virginia DMV-issued credentials to accommodate Virginians with driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations expiring during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The extension gives Virginians more time to renew these important credentials. The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards expiring on or before July 31, 2020, is extended for 90 days, not to exceed Aug. 31, 2020.

This means that a customer whose credential expires between March 15 and May 31 will have 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew, and credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than Aug. 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations that expire in March, April, and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.

In addition to the credential extensions, DMV will safely reopen additional customer service centers for appointment-only service for specific services.

DMV will begin serving appointments at the following offices on May 29:

Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417) Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon

Appointment opportunities are also now available at the following locations which will open on June 1:

Arlington (4150 South Four Mile Run Drive, Arlington, VA 22206) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Franconia (6306 Grovedale Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Leesburg (945 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Prince William/Manassas (11270 Bulloch Drive, Manassas, VA 20109) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tysons Corner (1968 Gallows Road, Vienna, VA 22182) Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For a complete list of locations accepting appointments, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records.

Appointments are limited to one per customer, but customers can select an appointment time to conduct more than one transaction, if necessary.

For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

No road testing for passenger vehicles and motorcycles is being offered at this time.

From the current date, DMV is offering one month of appointment availability in the system for each location. Each day, more appointments are added to the calendar. Please check dmvNOW.com/appt regularly to see new appointment availability.

Customers must cancel appointments if they are unable to visit at their scheduled time. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to scheduled appointment; DMV will not be able to serve customers who arrive late for their appointments.

If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.

DMV is reopening offices across the Commonwealth as it is able to put appropriate precautions in place. The phased reopening plan balances DMV’s service mission with the need to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health.

In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, effective Friday, May 29, per Executive Order Sixty-Three, the Commonwealth of Virginia will require Virginians to wear face coverings in public indoor settings. Operational adjustments included in the phased reopening plan enable DMV to limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols while providing safe and efficient services.

Service windows have partitions between the customer and DMV employee, seating is limited and spaced, and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes prior to their appointment. DMV has also temporarily extended operating hours to accommodate as many appointments as safely possible.

For a complete list of appointment locations and hours, visit dmvNOW.com/reopening.

The amended Executive Directive Seven also allows Class B Virginia Driver Training Schools (a school that trains drivers to operate a standard passenger vehicle) to reinstate behind-the-wheel training on the date the locality in which the school is located enters Phase One as outlined in Executive Order 61 and Amended Order of Public Health Emergency Four.

When these driver training schools reopen, they should adhere to the Guidelines for All Business Sectors as best practices linked here. DMV will support the minimization of customer contact during driver training until the school’s respective location enters Phase Two by:

Waiving the two-student minimum requirement under the Virginia Driver Training Schools Regulations;

Waiving the student-to-student observation periods during in-vehicle instruction; and

Allowing one-on-one in-vehicle instruction.

For an appointment, please contact a licensed Class B Virginia Driver Training School directly.

For the latest DMV information, visit dmvNOW.com/COVID19.

