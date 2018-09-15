Northam executive order extends validity period of expiring Virginia licenses due to Florence

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order Friday directing the DMV to extend the validity period of Virginia driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, commercial driver’s licenses, and identification cards issued by the Commonwealth that expire September 11, 2018, through September 16, 2018, until midnight on September 21, 2018.

This extension is due to the state of emergency declared by Governor Northam in preparation for Hurricane Florence impacts. Some Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers in areas affected by the storm closed, which could impede the ability of Virginians to renew those licenses and identification cards.

Extending the validity of licenses means Virginians should not suffer fines for licenses that expired during those dates.

The full text of Executive Order Eighteen can be found here.

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web