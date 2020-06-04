Northam directs removal of Robert E. Lee statue from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced plans to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee located on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The governor directed the Department of General Services to safely remove the statue from its pedestal and house it in storage until an appropriate location is determined.

Speakers joining the governor at today’s announcement included Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, Robert Johns, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, and Zyahna Bryant.

Northam is acting under his executive authority and Section § 2.2-2402 of the Code of Virginia, which provides the governor the sole authority to approve the removal of a work of art owned by the Commonwealth upon submission of a plan to do so.

The Robert E. Lee monument was erected for and is owned by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is considered a work of art pursuant to Section 2.2-2401 of the Code of Virginia.

