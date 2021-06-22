Northam celebrates completion of new Virginia ABC headquarters, distribution center

A Monday ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of Virginia ABC’s new administrative headquarters and distribution center in Hanover County.

This relocation provides Virginia ABC continued growth as a modern retailer offering enhanced service and selection for customers and increased revenues to support various programs across the commonwealth.

“New facilities better equipped to sustain growth are a key component for Virginia ABC to continue expanding sales and revenue to provide a dependable source of funding for state programs. This complex in Hanover County will provide Virginia ABC with the platform to do just that,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.

Throughout the summer, ABC will transition approximately 500 staff, as well as supplies and equipment from the existing offices and warehouse at 2901 Hermitage Road in Richmond to the new Hanover County facilities at 7450 and 7452 Freight Way in Mechanicsville.

“Over our 87-year history, ABC has grown and adapted to meet the needs of the commonwealth,” ABC CEO Travis Hill said. “These new facilities build on the value of Virginia ABC. We will continue to earn the public trust with our actions, and we will do so by always looking to the future.”

Construction on the 40-acre site near the intersection of Pole Green Road and I-295 began in February 2020. The new administrative headquarters is 95,000 square feet with three floors, open areas for collaboration, more than 40 meeting rooms and more than 500 workstations/offices.

At 315,000 square feet and expandable to 399,000 square feet, the new distribution center is approximately 37 percent larger than the previous ABC warehouse in Richmond.

Participants in the grand opening ceremony also included ABC Board of Directors Chair Maria J.K. Everett, Vice Chair Beth Hungate-Noland, and board members Bill Euille and Greg Holland; DGS Director Joe Damico; Hanover County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek; and Hanover County Administrator John Budesky.

Per Virginia law, ABC’s profits from in-store and online retail sales are remitted each year to the commonwealth for designated state programs and services. In fiscal year 2020, ABC contributed a total of $545.3 million ($212.1 million from retail sales) to the Commonwealth.