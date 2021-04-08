Ralph Northam backing Terry McAuliffe in governor’s race

Gov. Ralph Northam is endorsing his predecessor, Terry McAuliffe, for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Northam served as lieutenant governor under McAuliffe from 2014-2018, ahead of being elected governor in 2017.

The state constitution does not allow governors to succeed themselves in office.

“While our Commonwealth has faced the most severe pandemic in our lifetimes this past year, I am so proud of the work we have done to turn the corner and bring Virginia into recovery. The longer-term impacts of this pandemic, however, will be around long after I leave office, and it’s critical that our next governor has the plans and experience to continue the fight to rebuild Virginia into a stronger, more equitable future. That’s why I am so proud to support Terry McAuliffe to be our next governor,” Northam said.

“When Terry puts his mind to something, he’ll move heaven and earth to make it happen. I’ve worked side-by-side with him for years, and simply put, he always gets the job done. Virginians need and deserve Terry’s committed leadership as our next governor to continue to move us forward and build on the incredible progress Democrats have made over the past eight years,” Northam said.

The current lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, two current members of the General Assembly – State Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Lee Carter – and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy are also contending for the Democratic Party nomination.

Northam has made one other endorsement to this point in the primary season, in the attorney general nomination contest – backing Del. Jay Jones over the two-term attorney general, Mark Herring.

“COVID-19 has brought unprecedented health and economic challenges to Virginia, but we have been incredibly fortunate to have Gov. Northam – a doctor – leading our recovery and setting us on the path to a stronger future. Nobody knows better the kind of leadership that it will take to continue to lead our recovery from COVID-19 and create a stronger economy and a more equitable Virginia than Gov. Northam, and I am honored to have his endorsement today,” McAuliffe said.

“As governor, I will work my heart out every day to build our economy back stronger, create good-paying jobs, and make sure our recovery lifts up all Virginians. We will accelerate Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, make sure all Virginians have access to paid sick, family, and medical leave, invest in small businesses, and give every child access to a world-class education. The road of our continued recovery is long, but with our unmatched coalition and bold plans, I know we will get it done,” McAuliffe said.

Story by Chris Graham

