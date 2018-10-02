Northam awards extended-year and year-round school grants for 71 schools in 15 divisions

Gov. Ralph Northam has awarded more than $7.7 million in grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs in 71 schools in 15 school divisions.

“We support the countless students who thrive in extended-year and year-round school programs which provide consistent and structured learning environments for our students,” said Gov. Northam.

“These grants support innovative programs to address the ‘summer slide’ that can erase gains made by students in schools following a traditional school calendar,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Extended and year-round learning are not cure-alls, but research suggests these programs can make a difference.”

“Extended-year and year-round programs can be an effective means of providing equity, especially for students who need additional support,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “That is why I have participated in extended-learning opportunities as a teacher and supported them as a division superintendent.”

The Extended School Year Grant Program was created by the 2013 General Assembly in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that found that achievement of historically underperforming students improved faster in extended-year programs than in schools following traditional calendars.

The following start-up grants were awarded to support new and existing year-round or extended-year programs in the following divisions and schools:

Bristol — $100,000 for programs at Joseph Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia High

— $100,000 for programs at Joseph Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia High Carroll — $32,481 for programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville High, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary and the Regional Alternative Education Center

— $32,481 for programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville High, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary and the Regional Alternative Education Center Charlottesville — $96,709 for programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Venable Elementary

— $96,709 for programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Venable Elementary Chesterfield — $260,201 for a program at Bellwood Elementary

— $260,201 for a program at Bellwood Elementary Hampton — $1.2 million for programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, Kecoughtan High and Phoebus High

— $1.2 million for programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, Kecoughtan High and Phoebus High Henrico County — $452,092 for programs at Baker Elementary, Brookland Middle, Elko Middle, Fairfield Middle, John Rolfe Middle, Varina High and the College Readiness Center at L. Douglas Wilder Middle

— $452,092 for programs at Baker Elementary, Brookland Middle, Elko Middle, Fairfield Middle, John Rolfe Middle, Varina High and the College Readiness Center at L. Douglas Wilder Middle Manassas Park — $157,002 for programs at Cougar Elementary and Manassas Park Elementary

— $157,002 for programs at Cougar Elementary and Manassas Park Elementary Newport News — $1,003,308 for programs at Carver Elementary, Epes Elementary, Gildersleeve Middle, Hidenwood Elementary, Jenkins Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, McIntosh Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Palmer Elementary and Sedgefield Elementary

— $1,003,308 for programs at Carver Elementary, Epes Elementary, Gildersleeve Middle, Hidenwood Elementary, Jenkins Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, McIntosh Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Palmer Elementary and Sedgefield Elementary Petersburg — $1,189,594 for programs at Blandford Academy, Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle and Walnut Hill Elementary

— $1,189,594 for programs at Blandford Academy, Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle and Walnut Hill Elementary Richmond — $217,490 for a program at Elkardt-Thompson Middle

— $217,490 for a program at Elkardt-Thompson Middle Roanoke — $2,407,617 for programs at Fairview Elementary, Fishburn Park Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Monterey Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Elementary, Round Hill Elementary, Virginia Heights Elementary and Wasena Elementary

— $2,407,617 for programs at Fairview Elementary, Fishburn Park Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Monterey Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Elementary, Round Hill Elementary, Virginia Heights Elementary and Wasena Elementary Rockingham County — $217,236 for programs at Fulks Run Elementary and Mountain View Elementary

— $217,236 for programs at Fulks Run Elementary and Mountain View Elementary Winchester — $280,282 for programs at Daniel Morgan Middle and John Handley High

Planning grants were awarded to the following divisions to support the development of new year-round or extended-year programs:

Charlottesville — $50,000 for a program at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center

— $50,000 for a program at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center Halifax — $49,300 for a program at Sinai Elementary

— $49,300 for a program at Sinai Elementary Mecklenburg — $50,000 for programs at Bluestone Middle and Parkview Middle

The 2018 General Assembly authorized $7,150,000 in start-up grants of up to $300,000 per school — $400,000 for schools previously denied accreditation — for up to two years after the initial implementation of a year-round or extended-year program. The legislature also approved $613,312 for planning grants of up to $50,000 per division. The 2018 Appropriation Act requires that in awarding the planning grants, priority be given to schools based on need, relative to state accreditation ratings.

