Northam awards $6 million in new School Security Equipment Grants

Gov. Ralph Northam today awarded $6 million in School Security Equipment Grants to protect students and teachers in 102 school divisions and the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.

The grants will pay for video monitoring systems, metal detectors, classroom locks, electronic-access controls, visitor-identification systems, direct communications links between schools and law enforcement agencies, and other security upgrades in 443 schools and other instructional facilities.

“Since its inception in 2013, the school security equipment grant program has funded nearly 2,900 new projects and system upgrades to ensure the safety Virginia students and educators,” said Northam. “These grants are a key component of the Commonwealth’s comprehensive approach to protecting schools.”

The criteria for making the awards — developed by the Virginia Department of Education and the state Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

“Student safety is always the number one priority of the educators and support personnel in our schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “These grants allow schools to purchase the improvements and technology needed to address the findings of annual security audits.”

The divisions awarded the school security equipment grants are as follows:

Accomack County — $26,955 for Accawmacke Elementary, Arcadia High, Arcadia Middle, Kegotank Elementary, Nandua High and Nandua Middle

— $26,955 for Accawmacke Elementary, Arcadia High, Arcadia Middle, Kegotank Elementary, Nandua High and Nandua Middle Albemarle County — $26,000 for Monticello High

— $26,000 for Monticello High Alexandria — $3,819 for Francis C. Hammond Middle

— $3,819 for Francis C. Hammond Middle Alleghany County — $100,000 for Alleghany High, Callaghan Elementary, Clifton Middle, Mountain View Elementary and Sharon Elementary

— $100,000 for Alleghany High, Callaghan Elementary, Clifton Middle, Mountain View Elementary and Sharon Elementary Amelia County — $47,680 for Amelia County High and Amelia County Middle

— $47,680 for Amelia County High and Amelia County Middle Amherst County — $58,726 for Amelon Elementary, Amherst Elementary, Central Elementary, Elon Elementary, Madison Heights Elementary and Monelison Middle

— $58,726 for Amelon Elementary, Amherst Elementary, Central Elementary, Elon Elementary, Madison Heights Elementary and Monelison Middle Appomattox County — $89,600 for Appomattox County High, Appomattox Elementary, Appomattox Middle and Appomattox Primary

— $89,600 for Appomattox County High, Appomattox Elementary, Appomattox Middle and Appomattox Primary Augusta County — $66,968 for Beverley Manor Middle, Buffalo Gap High, Churchville Elementary, Craigsville Elementary, Edward G. Clymore Elementary, Fort Defiance High, Guy K. Stump Elementary, North River Elementary, Riverheads High, S. Gordon Stewart Middle, Stuarts Draft Middle, Wilson Memorial High and Wilson Middle

— $66,968 for Beverley Manor Middle, Buffalo Gap High, Churchville Elementary, Craigsville Elementary, Edward G. Clymore Elementary, Fort Defiance High, Guy K. Stump Elementary, North River Elementary, Riverheads High, S. Gordon Stewart Middle, Stuarts Draft Middle, Wilson Memorial High and Wilson Middle Bedford County — $23,555 for Stewartsville Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary

— $23,555 for Stewartsville Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary Botetourt County — $15,703 for Breckinridge Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Cloverdale Elementary, Eagle Rock Elementary and Troutville Elementary

— $15,703 for Breckinridge Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Cloverdale Elementary, Eagle Rock Elementary and Troutville Elementary Buchanan County — $99,615 for Buchanan County Technology, Career and Higher Learning Center, Council Elementary/Middle School, Council High, Grundy High, Hurley Elementary/Middle, Hurley High, Riverview Elementary/Middle and Twin Valley High

— $99,615 for Buchanan County Technology, Career and Higher Learning Center, Council Elementary/Middle School, Council High, Grundy High, Hurley Elementary/Middle, Hurley High, Riverview Elementary/Middle and Twin Valley High Buckingham County — $70,244 for Buckingham County Elementary, Buckingham County High and Buckingham County Middle

— $70,244 for Buckingham County Elementary, Buckingham County High and Buckingham County Middle Buena Vista — $79,253 for Enderly Heights Elementary, Parry McCluer High and Parry McCluer Middle

— $79,253 for Enderly Heights Elementary, Parry McCluer High and Parry McCluer Middle Caroline County — $100,000 for Caroline High, Caroline Middle and Lewis & Clark Elementary

— $100,000 for Caroline High, Caroline Middle and Lewis & Clark Elementary Carroll County — $7,200 for Carroll County High and Carroll County Middle

— $7,200 for Carroll County High and Carroll County Middle Charlotte County — $84,311 for Bacon District Elementary, Eureka Elementary and Phenix Elementary

— $84,311 for Bacon District Elementary, Eureka Elementary and Phenix Elementary Charlottesville — $100,000 for Buford Middle, Charlottesville High and Walker Upper Elementary

— $100,000 for Buford Middle, Charlottesville High and Walker Upper Elementary Chesterfield County — $52,000 for Elizabeth Davis Middle

— $52,000 for Elizabeth Davis Middle Colonial Beach — $13,600 for Colonial Beach High

— $13,600 for Colonial Beach High Colonial Heights — $68,132 for Colonial Heights High, Colonial Heights Middle, Colonial Heights Technical Center, North Elementary and Tussing Elementary

— $68,132 for Colonial Heights High, Colonial Heights Middle, Colonial Heights Technical Center, North Elementary and Tussing Elementary Covington — $20,644 for Covington High

— $20,644 for Covington High Culpeper County — $60,769 for A.G. Richardson Elementary, Culpeper County High, Culpeper Middle, Eastern View High, Floyd T. Binns Middle, Pearl Sample Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary

— $60,769 for A.G. Richardson Elementary, Culpeper County High, Culpeper Middle, Eastern View High, Floyd T. Binns Middle, Pearl Sample Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary Cumberland County — $7,925 for Cumberland High and Cumberland Middle

— $7,925 for Cumberland High and Cumberland Middle Danvill e — $100,000 for Forest Hills Elementary, Park Avenue Elementary and Schoolfield Elementary

e — $100,000 for Forest Hills Elementary, Park Avenue Elementary and Schoolfield Elementary Dickenson County — $78,741 for Clintwood Elementary, Ervinton Elementary, Ridgeview High, Ridgeview Middle and Sandlick Elementary

— $78,741 for Clintwood Elementary, Ervinton Elementary, Ridgeview High, Ridgeview Middle and Sandlick Elementary Dinwiddie County — $99,597 for Dinwiddie County High and Dinwiddie County Middle

— $99,597 for Dinwiddie County High and Dinwiddie County Middle Fairfax County — $78,298 for Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences and London Towne Elementary

— $78,298 for Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences and London Towne Elementary Fauquier County — $16,000 for Grace Miller Elementary and P.B. Smith Elementary

— $16,000 for Grace Miller Elementary and P.B. Smith Elementary Floyd County — $3,133 for Check Elementary and Indian Valley Elementary

— $3,133 for Check Elementary and Indian Valley Elementary Fluvanna County — $52,000 for Fluvanna Middle

— $52,000 for Fluvanna Middle Franklin — $14,918 for Franklin High and S.P. Morton Elementary

— $14,918 for Franklin High and S.P. Morton Elementary Franklin County — $16,316 for Benjamin Franklin Middle-East, Gereau Center for Applied Technology & Career Exploration, Rocky Mount Elementary, Sontag Elementary and Windy Gap Elementary

— $16,316 for Benjamin Franklin Middle-East, Gereau Center for Applied Technology & Career Exploration, Rocky Mount Elementary, Sontag Elementary and Windy Gap Elementary Frederick County — $18,781 for Apple Pie Ridge Elementary, Bass-Hoover Elementary, Indian Hollow Elementary, James Wood High, James Wood Middle, Middle School Alternative Program, Middletown Elementary, Millbrook High and Robert E. Aylor Middle

— $18,781 for Apple Pie Ridge Elementary, Bass-Hoover Elementary, Indian Hollow Elementary, James Wood High, James Wood Middle, Middle School Alternative Program, Middletown Elementary, Millbrook High and Robert E. Aylor Middle Fredericksburg — $100,000 for Hugh Mercer Elementary, James Monroe High and Lafayette Upper Elementary

— $100,000 for Hugh Mercer Elementary, James Monroe High and Lafayette Upper Elementary Giles County — $100,000 for Eastern Elementary/Middle, Giles County Technical Center, Giles High, Macy McClaugherty Elementary/Middle, Narrows Elementary/Middle and Narrows High

— $100,000 for Eastern Elementary/Middle, Giles County Technical Center, Giles High, Macy McClaugherty Elementary/Middle, Narrows Elementary/Middle and Narrows High Gloucester County — $66,675 for Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Gloucester High, Peasley Middle and Petsworth Elementary

— $66,675 for Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Gloucester High, Peasley Middle and Petsworth Elementary Goochland County — $99,090 for Byrd Elementary, Goochland Elementary, Goochland Middle and Randolph Elementary

— $99,090 for Byrd Elementary, Goochland Elementary, Goochland Middle and Randolph Elementary Grayson County — $17,240 for Grayson County High and Grayson Highlands

— $17,240 for Grayson County High and Grayson Highlands Greene County — $38,265 for Greene County Technical Education Center, Nathanael Greene Elementary, Nathanael Greene Primary School, William Monroe High and William Monroe Middle

— $38,265 for Greene County Technical Education Center, Nathanael Greene Elementary, Nathanael Greene Primary School, William Monroe High and William Monroe Middle Greensville County — $37,866 for Belfield Elementary, Edward W. Wyatt Middle, Greensville County High and Greensville Elementary

— $37,866 for Belfield Elementary, Edward W. Wyatt Middle, Greensville County High and Greensville Elementary Halifax County — $51,412 for Halifax County Middle, Scottsburg Elementary, Sinai Elementary and South Boston Elementary

— $51,412 for Halifax County Middle, Scottsburg Elementary, Sinai Elementary and South Boston Elementary Hampton — $100,000 for A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, Booker Elementary, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews PK-8, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle and William Mason Cooper Elementary

— $100,000 for A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, Booker Elementary, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews PK-8, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle and William Mason Cooper Elementary Hanover County — $94,752 for John M. Gandy Elementary, Oak Knoll Middle and Pearson’s Corner Elementary

— $94,752 for John M. Gandy Elementary, Oak Knoll Middle and Pearson’s Corner Elementary Harrisonburg — $25,323 for Skyline Middle, Spotswood Elementary and Waterman Elementary

— $25,323 for Skyline Middle, Spotswood Elementary and Waterman Elementary Henrico County — $29,516 for Ridge Elementary

— $29,516 for Ridge Elementary Henry County — $30,000 for Campbell Court Elementary, Mount Olivet Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary and Stanleytown Elementary

— $30,000 for Campbell Court Elementary, Mount Olivet Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary and Stanleytown Elementary Hopewell — $82,684 for Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, New HOPE Academy, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center

— $82,684 for Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, New HOPE Academy, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center Isle of Wight County — $100,000 for Smithfield High and Smithfield Middle

— $100,000 for Smithfield High and Smithfield Middle King and Queen County — $42,425 for Central High and Lawson-Marriott Elementary

— $42,425 for Central High and Lawson-Marriott Elementary King William County — $88,000 for King William High

— $88,000 for King William High Lancaster County — $100,000 for Lancaster High, Lancaster Middle and Lancaster Primary

— $100,000 for Lancaster High, Lancaster Middle and Lancaster Primary Lee County — $100,000 for Dryden Elementary, Elk Knob Elementary, Elydale Middle, Flatwoods Elementary, Jonesville Middle, Lee County Career and Technical Center, Lee High, Pennington Middle, Rose Hill Elementary, St. Charles Elementary and Thomas Walker High

— $100,000 for Dryden Elementary, Elk Knob Elementary, Elydale Middle, Flatwoods Elementary, Jonesville Middle, Lee County Career and Technical Center, Lee High, Pennington Middle, Rose Hill Elementary, St. Charles Elementary and Thomas Walker High Lunenburg County — $28,580 for Central High, Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary

— $28,580 for Central High, Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary Lynchburg — $66,216 for Carl B. Hutcherson Building, Dearington Elementary/Innovation, E.C. Glass High, Fort Hill Community, Paul Munro Elementary, Perrymont Elementary, Sandusky Elementary and Sheffield Elementary

— $66,216 for Carl B. Hutcherson Building, Dearington Elementary/Innovation, E.C. Glass High, Fort Hill Community, Paul Munro Elementary, Perrymont Elementary, Sandusky Elementary and Sheffield Elementary Madison County — $35,777 for Madison County High, Waverly Yowell Elementary and William H. Wetsel Middle

— $35,777 for Madison County High, Waverly Yowell Elementary and William H. Wetsel Middle Manassas — $29,051 for Osbourn High and Weems Elementary

— $29,051 for Osbourn High and Weems Elementary Manassas Park — $60,000 for Cougar Elementary, Manassas Park High and Manassas Park Middle

— $60,000 for Cougar Elementary, Manassas Park High and Manassas Park Middle Martinsville — $50,823 for Albert Harris Elementary, Clearview Early Childhood Center, Martinsville High and Patrick Henry Elementary

— $50,823 for Albert Harris Elementary, Clearview Early Childhood Center, Martinsville High and Patrick Henry Elementary Mathews County — $12,266 for Lee-Jackson Elementary, Mathews High and Thomas Hunter Middle

— $12,266 for Lee-Jackson Elementary, Mathews High and Thomas Hunter Middle Mecklenburg County — $65,320 for Chase City Elementary, Clarksville Elementary, LaCrosse Elementary and South Hill Elementary

— $65,320 for Chase City Elementary, Clarksville Elementary, LaCrosse Elementary and South Hill Elementary Nelson County — $53,366 for Nelson County High and Nelson Middle

— $53,366 for Nelson County High and Nelson Middle New Kent County — $94,782 for New Kent Middle

— $94,782 for New Kent Middle Newport News — $99,580 for Achievable Dream Middle/High, Aviation Academy, B.T. Washington Middle, David A. Dutrow Elementary, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle, Heritage High, J.M. Dozier Middle, John Marshall Early Childhood Center and Mary Passage Middle

— $99,580 for Achievable Dream Middle/High, Aviation Academy, B.T. Washington Middle, David A. Dutrow Elementary, Ethel M. Gildersleeve Middle, Heritage High, J.M. Dozier Middle, John Marshall Early Childhood Center and Mary Passage Middle Norfolk — $72,277 for Bay View Elementary, Camp Young, Ingleside Elementary, Northside Middle and Norview High

— $72,277 for Bay View Elementary, Camp Young, Ingleside Elementary, Northside Middle and Norview High Northumberland County — $64,147 for Northumberland High and Northumberland Middle

— $64,147 for Northumberland High and Northumberland Middle Nottoway County — $16,489 for Blackstone Primary, Crewe Primary, Nottoway High, Nottoway Intermediate and Nottoway Middle

— $16,489 for Blackstone Primary, Crewe Primary, Nottoway High, Nottoway Intermediate and Nottoway Middle Orange County — $46,334 for Gordon-Barbour Elementary, Lightfoot Elementary, Locust Grove Primary School, Orange County High, Orange Elementary, Prospect Heights Middle and Unionville Elementary

— $46,334 for Gordon-Barbour Elementary, Lightfoot Elementary, Locust Grove Primary School, Orange County High, Orange Elementary, Prospect Heights Middle and Unionville Elementary Page County — $14,907 for Luray Elementary, Luray Middle, Page County Middle, Shenandoah Elementary, Springfield Elementary and Stanley Elementary

— $14,907 for Luray Elementary, Luray Middle, Page County Middle, Shenandoah Elementary, Springfield Elementary and Stanley Elementary Patrick County — $49,363 for Blue Ridge Elementary, Hardin Reynolds Elementary, Meadows of Dan Elementary, Patrick County High, Patrick Springs Elementary, Stuart Elementary and Woolwine Elementary

— $49,363 for Blue Ridge Elementary, Hardin Reynolds Elementary, Meadows of Dan Elementary, Patrick County High, Patrick Springs Elementary, Stuart Elementary and Woolwine Elementary Petersburg — $54,786 for Blandford Alternative Center, Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary and Westview Early Childhood Education Center

— $54,786 for Blandford Alternative Center, Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary and Westview Early Childhood Education Center Pittsylvania County — $99,907 for Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Chatham High, Chatham Middle, Dan River High, Dan River Middle, Danville Pittsylvania County Regional Alternative Center, Gretna Elementary, Gretna High, Gretna Middle, John L. Hurt Elementary, Kentuck Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Pittsylvania Vocational-Technical Center, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary, Tunstall High, Tunstall Middle, Twin Springs Elementary and Union Hall Elementary

— $99,907 for Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Chatham High, Chatham Middle, Dan River High, Dan River Middle, Danville Pittsylvania County Regional Alternative Center, Gretna Elementary, Gretna High, Gretna Middle, John L. Hurt Elementary, Kentuck Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Pittsylvania Vocational-Technical Center, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary, Tunstall High, Tunstall Middle, Twin Springs Elementary and Union Hall Elementary Poquoson — $48,540 for Poquoson High, Poquoson Middle and Poquoson Primary

— $48,540 for Poquoson High, Poquoson Middle and Poquoson Primary Portsmouth — $76,679 for Churchland Middle

— $76,679 for Churchland Middle Powhatan County — $7,040 for Pocahontas Elementary

— $7,040 for Pocahontas Elementary Prince Edward County — $60,691 for Prince Edward Elementary and Prince Edward Middle

— $60,691 for Prince Edward Elementary and Prince Edward Middle Prince George County — $35,696 for William A. Walton Elementary

— $35,696 for William A. Walton Elementary Prince William County — $48,000 for E.H. Marsteller Middle and Woodbridge Middle

— $48,000 for E.H. Marsteller Middle and Woodbridge Middle Pulaski County — $76,540 for Pulaski County Senior High

— $76,540 for Pulaski County Senior High Radford — $60,926 for Belle Heth Elementary, John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High

— $60,926 for Belle Heth Elementary, John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High Rappahannock County — $15,634 for Rappahannock County High

— $15,634 for Rappahannock County High Richmond — $32,800 for Albert Hill Middle

— $32,800 for Albert Hill Middle Richmond County — $44,314 for Rappahannock High and Richmond County Elementary

— $44,314 for Rappahannock High and Richmond County Elementary Roanoke — $76,296 for Garden City Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, John P. Fishwick Middle, Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary, Wasena Elementary and Westside Elementary

— $76,296 for Garden City Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, John P. Fishwick Middle, Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary, Wasena Elementary and Westside Elementary Rockbridge County — $56,075 for Fairfield Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Rockbridge County High

— $56,075 for Fairfield Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Rockbridge County High Russell County — $50,976 for Copper Creek Elementary, Honaker High, Lebanon Elementary, Lebanon Middle, Russell County Career and Technology Center and Swords Creek Elementary

— $50,976 for Copper Creek Elementary, Honaker High, Lebanon Elementary, Lebanon Middle, Russell County Career and Technology Center and Swords Creek Elementary Salem — $42,792 for East Salem Elementary and Salem High

— $42,792 for East Salem Elementary and Salem High Scott County — $82,529 for Gate City High and Rye Cove High

— $82,529 for Gate City High and Rye Cove High Shenandoah County — $99,289 for Ashby Lee Elementary, Sandy Hook Elementary and W.W. Robinson Elementary

— $99,289 for Ashby Lee Elementary, Sandy Hook Elementary and W.W. Robinson Elementary Smyth County — $68,000 for Chilhowie High, Chilhowie Middle, Marion Elementary, Marion Senior High and Northwood High

— $68,000 for Chilhowie High, Chilhowie Middle, Marion Elementary, Marion Senior High and Northwood High Southampton County — $96,265 for Meherrin Elementary, Nottoway Elementary and Southampton High

— $96,265 for Meherrin Elementary, Nottoway Elementary and Southampton High Spotsylvania County — $60,666 for Battlefield Elementary, Battlefield Middle, Brock Road Elementary, Chancellor Middle, Courtland Elementary, Freedom Middle, John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center, Lee Hill Elementary, Livingston Elementary, Massaponax High, Ni River Middle, Riverbend High, Robert E. Lee Elementary, Salem Elementary, Spotswood Elementary, Spotsylvania High and Spotsylvania Middle

— $60,666 for Battlefield Elementary, Battlefield Middle, Brock Road Elementary, Chancellor Middle, Courtland Elementary, Freedom Middle, John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center, Lee Hill Elementary, Livingston Elementary, Massaponax High, Ni River Middle, Riverbend High, Robert E. Lee Elementary, Salem Elementary, Spotswood Elementary, Spotsylvania High and Spotsylvania Middle Stafford County — $98,903 for Donald B. Dixon-Lyle R. Smith Middle, Edward E. Drew Jr. Middle, H.H. Poole Middle and T. Benton Gayle Middle

— $98,903 for Donald B. Dixon-Lyle R. Smith Middle, Edward E. Drew Jr. Middle, H.H. Poole Middle and T. Benton Gayle Middle Staunton — $98,333 for Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Bessie Weller Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton City School PreSchool Programs and Thomas C. McSwain Elementary

— $98,333 for Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Bessie Weller Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton City School PreSchool Programs and Thomas C. McSwain Elementary Suffolk — $22,430 for Creekside Elementary, Elephant’s Fork Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, Hillpoint Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle, John Yeates Middle, Kilby Shores Elementary, King’s Fork Middle, Mack Benn Jr. Elementary, Nansemond Parkway Elementary and Nansemond River High

— $22,430 for Creekside Elementary, Elephant’s Fork Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, Hillpoint Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle, John Yeates Middle, Kilby Shores Elementary, King’s Fork Middle, Mack Benn Jr. Elementary, Nansemond Parkway Elementary and Nansemond River High Surry County — $100,000 for Luther P. Jackson Middle, Surry County High and Surry Elementary

— $100,000 for Luther P. Jackson Middle, Surry County High and Surry Elementary Sussex County — $14,737 for Sussex Central Middle

— $14,737 for Sussex Central Middle Virginia Beach — $91,661 for Bayside 6th-Grade Campus, Bayside Middle, Birdneck Elementary, Christopher Farms Elementary, First Colonial High, Independence Middle, Larkspur Middle, Lynnhaven Middle, Plaza Middle, Salem Middle and Virginia Beach Middle

— $91,661 for Bayside 6th-Grade Campus, Bayside Middle, Birdneck Elementary, Christopher Farms Elementary, First Colonial High, Independence Middle, Larkspur Middle, Lynnhaven Middle, Plaza Middle, Salem Middle and Virginia Beach Middle Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind — $61,237 for Virginia School For the Deaf and Blind

— $61,237 for Virginia School For the Deaf and Blind Warren County — $62,814 for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary, Ressie Jeffries Elementary and Skyline Middle School

— $62,814 for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary, Ressie Jeffries Elementary and Skyline Middle School Washington County — $43,222 for Abingdon High, E.B. Stanley Middle, Holston High, Meadowview Elementary, Patrick Henry High and Wallace Middle

— $43,222 for Abingdon High, E.B. Stanley Middle, Holston High, Meadowview Elementary, Patrick Henry High and Wallace Middle Waynesboro — $49,213 for Kate Collins Middle, Waynesboro High, Wenonah Elementary and William Perry Elementary

— $49,213 for Kate Collins Middle, Waynesboro High, Wenonah Elementary and William Perry Elementary Wise County — $100,000 for Coeburn Middle, Coeburn Primary, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, St. Paul Elementary, Union Middle, Union Primary School, Wise County Career-Technical Center and Wise Primary

— $100,000 for Coeburn Middle, Coeburn Primary, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, St. Paul Elementary, Union Middle, Union Primary School, Wise County Career-Technical Center and Wise Primary York County — $100,000 for Mount Vernon Elementary

The largest grant a school division may receive under the program is $100,000. A local match of 25 percent is required of most divisions. Three school divisions with composite indices of local-ability-to-pay of less than 0.2 — Buena Vista, Lee County and Scott County — and the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind are exempt from the local-match requirement.

The School Security Equipment Grants program was established by the 2013 General Assembly in the aftermath of the December 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

