Northam authorizes City of Hampton to implement temporary curfew

Gov. Ralph Northam today granted a request from local leaders in the City of Hampton to implement a temporary curfew due to civil unrest.

This follows an emergency declaration signed by the governor on May 31 to assist localities in responding to escalating violence across the Commonwealth.

Earlier this week, the governor granted authorization to officials in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach to extend curfews.

The City of Hampton is authorized to implement a curfew between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM from Wednesday, June 3, 2020 through Saturday, June 6.

While the curfew is in effect, people must remain in their homes and may only leave to seek emergency services or travel to and from home, work, or places of worship.

The full text of amended Executive Order Sixty-Four can be found here.

