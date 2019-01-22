Northam announces Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

Gov. Ralph Northam today issued Executive Order 29 to re-establish the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice.

The Council will be tasked with issuing recommendations focused on engaging minority, low-income, and underserved communities, public health, best practices for local governments, climate change and resilience, transportation systems, clean energy transition, and outdoor access.

Over the past few months, religious and environmental organizations have called on the governor to reaffirm his commitment to environmental justice by reissuing an Executive Order to establish the Council.

Kendyl Crawford, Director of Virginia Interfaith Power & Light, released the following statement on today’s news:

“In order for the health of all families and communities to be protected no matter where they live, work, play, and pray, we must make sure the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice is fully funded, codified, and has the authority to ensure the incorporation of environmental justice throughout our policies.

Re-establishing the Council is one step towards making the Commonwealth a more environmentally just place. The recent treatment of environmental justice communities has made it clear that we have a long way to go. Environmental justice has been ignored in Virginia for too long, and the leadership of many elected officials on this issue has been woefully inadequate.

I have faith that this moment will inspire an even greater movement towards justice.”