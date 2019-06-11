Northam announces submission period open for Governor’s Technology Awards

Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 Governor’s Technology Awards, which recognizes public sector information technology projects that improve government service delivery and efficiency.

“Virginia is committed to using technology to improve the efficiency of government, enhance the quality of service to our citizens, and ensure public dollars are spent effectively,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “This program allows us to showcase public sector innovation for the benefit of all Virginians.”

“I encourage state agencies, counties, cities, towns, K-12 schools, public universities and other public sector entities to submit entries,” said Secretary of Administration Dr. Keyanna Conner. “It’s important for us to recognize innovative implementation of technology in public programs and by public servants.”

The nine award categories recognize local, state and educational entities. Submissions should focus on improvements in government through the strategic use of IT. All entries must be submitted by a Virginia public body no later than midnight, Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Collaborative entries between public bodies are encouraged. All projects entered for consideration must currently be in practice and have quantifiable outcomes. Projects may not be submitted in multiple categories, and previous winning projects may not be resubmitted. Each public body may only submit one project per category.

Nominations will be evaluated by IT leaders from state agencies, localities, the legislature, courts and education. Awards will be presented by Secretary Conner and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth, Nelson Moe, on behalf of the governor during a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS) on September 5 in Richmond.

Award categories include:

Cross-boundary collaboration on IT service delivery initiatives

IT as efficiency driver – government to citizen

IT as efficiency driver – government to business

IT as efficiency driver – government to government

Innovative use of technology in local government

Innovative use of technology in education

Innovative use of data and analytics

Best cybersecurity initiative

Best citizen portal

Descriptions of the categories, judging criteria, and additional information can be found online at https://www.covits.virginia.gov/awards/.

