Northam announces statewide community office hours
Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the launch of statewide community office hours hosted by the Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement. The Community Engagement team will schedule quarterly visits in each region of Virginia where constituents can have one-on-one meetings with a representative from the Office of the Governor. This program will provide residents greater access to the Governor’s Office and assistance with identifying and connecting to state government resources.
Currently, the office facilitates communication between constituents and the Governor through phone, email, letters, and meetings in Richmond. The new regional visits and the recent redesign of the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement are both part of Governor Northam’s commitment to serving Virginians through a responsive state government. The office has also rolled-out a new user-friendly website and biweekly regional newsletters.
“My office may be in Richmond, but my administration serves the entire Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I want to ensure that all Virginians have more opportunities to engage with my office. Increasing our regional presence allows our administration to be proactive in meeting constituents’ needs, and facilitates a direct exchange of ideas that will optimize our performance.”
“Governor Northam and his Cabinet spend a lot of time visiting localities and participating in events around the Commonwealth, but those visits do not always allow enough time to engage with many residents on a personal level,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “Local office hours will expand the reach of the Governor’s Office by giving our constituents a face-to-face meeting, without requiring them to travel to Richmond.”
Community Office Hours are planned quarterly, open to the public and hosted at accessible places like libraries, community colleges and centers. Community Engagement Specialists will listen to residents’ concerns, connect them to state resources, and provide information on services like Medicaid enrollment and the restoration of rights.
For Quarter 1 of 2019, Community Office Hours will be held at the following locations:
Central Virginia
Location: J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Downtown Campus
Richmond Community Room (Room 250), Second Floor
700 East Jackson Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Date: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 7:00 – 9:00 PM
Staff: Saman Aghaebrahim
Coastal Virginia
Location: Tidewater Community College, Norfolk Campus
Norfolk Student Center, UN05-5212 (Study Room)
310 Granby Street
Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Date: Friday, February 1, 2019, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Staff: Saman Aghaebrahim
Northern Virginia
Location: James J. McCoart Administration Building, Occoquan Room
1 County Complex Court
Woodbridge, Virginia 22192
Date: Monday, February 4. 2019, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: Fairlington Community Center
3308 South Stafford Street
Arlington, Virginia 22206
Date: Monday, February 4, 2019, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Staff: Fernando Mercado-Violand
Southside
Location: Danville Community College
1008 South Main Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Date: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Staff: Rose Minor
Southwest
Location: Mountain Empire Community College
Dalton-Cantrell Hall, Kline Foundation Board Room
3441 Mountain Empire Road
Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219
Date: Friday, February 1, 2019, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Location: Wytheville Community College
Bland Hall, President’s Conference Room
1000 East Main Street
Wytheville, Virginia 24382
Date: Friday, February 1, 2019, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Staff: JD Ratliff
Valley
Location: Blue Ridge Community College
One College Lane
Weyers Cave, Virginia 24486
Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Staff: Suzanne Holland
To sign up for newsletters, or for more information on services offered by the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement, visit governor.virginia.gov/constituent-services.
For more information on the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, visit commonwealth.virginia.gov.