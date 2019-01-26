Northam announces statewide community office hours

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the launch of statewide community office hours hosted by the Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement. The Community Engagement team will schedule quarterly visits in each region of Virginia where constituents can have one-on-one meetings with a representative from the Office of the Governor. This program will provide residents greater access to the Governor’s Office and assistance with identifying and connecting to state government resources.

Currently, the office facilitates communication between constituents and the Governor through phone, email, letters, and meetings in Richmond. The new regional visits and the recent redesign of the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement are both part of Governor Northam’s commitment to serving Virginians through a responsive state government. The office has also rolled-out a new user-friendly website and biweekly regional newsletters.

“My office may be in Richmond, but my administration serves the entire Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “I want to ensure that all Virginians have more opportunities to engage with my office. Increasing our regional presence allows our administration to be proactive in meeting constituents’ needs, and facilitates a direct exchange of ideas that will optimize our performance.”

“Governor Northam and his Cabinet spend a lot of time visiting localities and participating in events around the Commonwealth, but those visits do not always allow enough time to engage with many residents on a personal level,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “Local office hours will expand the reach of the Governor’s Office by giving our constituents a face-to-face meeting, without requiring them to travel to Richmond.”

Community Office Hours are planned quarterly, open to the public and hosted at accessible places like libraries, community colleges and centers. Community Engagement Specialists will listen to residents’ concerns, connect them to state resources, and provide information on services like Medicaid enrollment and the restoration of rights.

For Quarter 1 of 2019, Community Office Hours will be held at the following locations:

Central Virginia

Location: J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Downtown Campus

Richmond Community Room (Room 250), Second Floor

700 East Jackson Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Date: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Staff: Saman Aghaebrahim

Coastal Virginia

Location: Tidewater Community College, Norfolk Campus

Norfolk Student Center, UN05-5212 (Study Room)

310 Granby Street

Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Date: Friday, February 1, 2019, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Staff: Saman Aghaebrahim

Northern Virginia

Location: James J. McCoart Administration Building, Occoquan Room

1 County Complex Court

Woodbridge, Virginia 22192

Date: Monday, February 4. 2019, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Fairlington Community Center

3308 South Stafford Street

Arlington, Virginia 22206

Date: Monday, February 4, 2019, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Staff: Fernando Mercado-Violand

Southside

Location: Danville Community College

1008 South Main Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Date: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Staff: Rose Minor

Southwest

Location: Mountain Empire Community College

Dalton-Cantrell Hall, Kline Foundation Board Room

3441 Mountain Empire Road

Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219

Date: Friday, February 1, 2019, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Wytheville Community College

Bland Hall, President’s Conference Room

1000 East Main Street

Wytheville, Virginia 24382

Date: Friday, February 1, 2019, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Staff: JD Ratliff

Valley

Location: Blue Ridge Community College

One College Lane

Weyers Cave, Virginia 24486

Date: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Staff: Suzanne Holland

To sign up for newsletters, or for more information on services offered by the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement, visit governor.virginia.gov/constituent-services.

For more information on the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, visit commonwealth.virginia.gov.