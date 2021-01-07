Northam announces next priorities in Virginia COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Virginia is still barely a fifth of the way toward its goal of getting COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, but Gov. Ralph Northam is thinking ahead.

On Wednesday, Northam announced the next priority populations to receive vaccinations, based in part on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Group B includes frontline essential workers in specific industries, K-12 teachers and staff, childcare providers, adults age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps.

Because there is not sufficient supply at this time to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1b at the same time, local health districts will reach out to engage the Frontline Essential Worker groups in vaccination planning in the following order:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat Corrections and homeless shelter workers Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff Food and Agriculture Manufacturing Grocery store workers Public transit workers Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Additional information about Group B, which is expected to start near the end of January, is available here.

Group C includes other essential workers, adults age 65 and older, and people age 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Energy Water and Wastewater Housing Construction Food Service Transportation and Logistics Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff Finance Information Technology & Communication Media Legal Services Public Safety (Engineers) Other Public Health Workers Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

Additional information about Group C is available here.

