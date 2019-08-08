Northam announces new solar installations on state facilities

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced the installation of three new solar energy projects located at the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy office in Big Stone Gap, the Virginia Public Safety Training Center in Hanover, and the Haynesville Correctional Center on Virginia’s Northern Neck.

These projects will produce power onsite and will offset energy costs for the agencies. Governor Northam first announced the planned installation of solar energy systems at several state facilities in December 2018. Last month, the governor unveiled the new solar facility at the Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Charlottesville.

“By offsetting the energy needs of our state agencies, Virginia is truly leading by example and deploying renewable energy where it will both reduce costs and create new jobs,” said Northam. “Solar energy is a rapidly growing segment of our economy, and I am proud that the Commonwealth is playing a role in driving this demand and taking advantage of the benefits that this resource provides.”

“The Commonwealth’s agencies are well-positioned to demonstrate what many private businesses already know: that solar energy is a worthy investment,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These installations will result in a significant savings to the taxpayers of Virginia, and we hope they will pave the way for more solar development projects both in the public and private sectors.”

The Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) provided technical and procurement assistance to the agencies. The three projects include a 140 kilowatt (kW) roof-mounted system at DMME’s Big Stone Gap office that will offset half of the office’s energy needs, a 300 kW ground-mounted system at the Virginia Public Safety Training Center in Hanover that will offset 26 percent of the campus’s energy needs, and a 660 kW ground-mounted system at Haynesville Correctional Center that will offset 16 percent of the facility’s energy needs.

“Our agency focuses on conserving energy and supporting a productive economy, and these solar installations accomplish both goals,” said DMME Director John Warren. “We are proud to be officially commissioning our own solar project at our office in Big Stone Gap.”

“We at Haynesville are constantly striving to be innovative, not only in correctional practices but with strong environmental programs as well,” said Warden Darrell Miller. “The solar facility at Haynesville Correctional Center is the largest in the Virginia Department of Corrections. We are proud that we can provide great examples of sustainability, renewable energy, and fiscal responsibility to the Commonwealth.”

“The Department of Juvenile Justice is always pleased to embrace clean technology as we seek to provide utilities for our facilities,” said Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Director Valerie Boykin. “The solar project at the Virginia Public Safety Training Center will be especially useful for the facility’s role in Virginia’s emergency response plan.”

