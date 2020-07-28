Northam announces new measures to contain COVID-19 in Hampton Roads

Published Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020, 6:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Gov. Ralph Northam today outlined new actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads, to combat a recent increase in new cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in Hampton Roads, according to information from the Virginia Department of Health, is 473.1.

The VDH also reports that there are currently 544 COVID-19 patients in Hampton Roads area hospitals, 42.0 percent of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide.

Of note here is that hospitals in the region are still operating at 71.5 percent of their pre-surge capacity.

Meaning: this is all about cases.

Not pressure on hospitals. Not deaths – there have been 11 COVID-19 deaths reported in Hampton Roads over the past seven days.

“While the health metrics remain largely stable in four out of Virginia’s five health regions, I am concerned about the recent increase in cases in Hampton Roads,” Northam said. “These decisions are necessary to protect public health and prevent additional virus outbreaks—I will not hesitate to do what it takes to keep Virginians safe.”

The new restrictions will apply to the Cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County, and York County.

Beginning at midnight on Friday, July 31, restrictions will prohibit the on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room.

All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Indoor dining in these establishments will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Public and private in-person gatherings over 50 people will be prohibited, down from a previous cap of 250 people.

Earlier today, Northam met with Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Northam personally requested federal assistance to increase testing capacity and reduce test turnaround times. Dr. Birx also validated Northam’s mitigation measures for the region, which are in line with her proposed recommendations to reduce indoor dining, close bars, restrict social gatherings, and increase the use of facial coverings.

While Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, the 10 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales and consumption, in addition to the current restrictions on seating or congregating in bar areas, effectively closes bars in the region.

Individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10 p.m. must be served in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.

Virginia has required face coverings in indoor public settings statewide since May 29.

The percent of positive tests statewide has dropped to 7.3 percent, and remains well below 10 percent in the Northern, Northwest, Southwest, and Central Health regions.

The Eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads, has a percent positivity rate of 10.8 percent.

The full text of Executive Order Sixty-Eight and Order of Public Health Emergency Eight is available here. Read the order in Spanish here.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments