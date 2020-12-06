Northam announces latest state board, commission appointments

Published Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 12:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday additional appointments to his administration.

Secretariat of Education

Kathy Burcher, Deputy Secretary of Education

Kathy Burcher has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Education. Prior to her appointment, Kathy served as Director of Government Relations and Research for the Virginia Education Association since August 2016. She also previously managed legislative affairs for the Virginia PTA, served six years on Virginia’s Advisory Board for Teacher Education and Licensure, held positions on the K-12 transition workgroups for both Governor Bob McDonnell and Governor Ralph Northam, and most recently co-chaired the PK-12 Cross Policy Alignment Subcommittee of the Northam Administration’s COVID-19 Education Workgroup. Kathy has an undergraduate degree in Social Science from James Madison University and a master’s degree in Education from George Washington University. She began her career working with special education students in Fairfax County.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth

Board of Historic Resources

Trip Pollard of Midlothian, Land and Community Program Leader, Southern Environmental Law Center

Board of Social Work

The Honorable Canek Aguirre* of Alexandria, Member, Alexandria City Council

Gloria Polk Manns* of Roanoke, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Manns Counseling Services and New Hope Support Services, LLC

Teresa B. Reynolds, LCSW of Cumberland County, Director of Field Education and Social Work Program Coordinator, Longwood University

Child Support Guidelines Review Panel

Daniel L. Gray of Fairfax, Attorney, Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC

*denotes reappointment

Related

Comments