Northam announces latest round of appointments to administration
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.
Chidimma Jenkins, Advisor on Childhood Trauma and Resiliency
Chidimma Jenkins has been appointed Advisor on Childhood Trauma and Resiliency, where she will support statewide, trauma-informed public and private networks and align efforts of the Children’s Cabinet Trauma Informed Care Working Group, Trauma Informed Leadership Team (TILT), and Virginia HEALS. Prior to this appointment, Chidi served as Special Assistant in the Office of the Secretary of Education. Before joining the Northam Administration, she was a second-grade teacher and worked on issues of social and emotional learning, diversity and inclusion, digital tools and technology, and environmental education. A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Chidi earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French Language and Literature and a Master of Teaching degree from the University of Virginia.
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Anne Axton Burnett of Henrico, Director of Economic Outreach, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
- Jennifer H. Burnett* of South Boston, Attorney, Clement Wheatley
- Mark J. Buss of Manakin-Sabot, Managing Director, Equip Fulfillment, a 98 Ventures company
- Cord Cothren* of Danville, Senior Program Director, Danville Family YMCA
- Melany Stowe* of Ridgeway, Chief Communications Officer, Orange County Schools
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System
- The Honorable J. Brandon Bell* of Roanoke, President, Brandon Bell Financial Partners
Virginia Soybean Board
- Susan Watkins* of Dinwiddie, Co-Owner, Watkins Farms
- Colin Whittington* of Amelia, Manager, Featherstone Farm Seed
*denotes reappointment