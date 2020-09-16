Northam announces four new Virginia Main Street communities

The towns of Cape Charles, Onancock, Tappahannock and Tazewell were welcomed Wednesday to the Virginia Main Street program.

The newly designated communities completed a competitive application process and will receive intensive services to help strengthen their downtowns, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development. These include market analysis, marketplace development, capacity building, design assistance, organization development, economic strategies, and façade renderings for redevelopment projects.

“These new Virginia Main Street communities are eager to revitalize their commercial districts and create opportunities for growth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “For more than three decades, the Virginia Main Street program has worked to spur economic development through historic preservation. Downtowns are the heart and soul of small towns, and Virginia is committed to helping them recover from the pandemic and remain sustainable for generations to come.”

Since 1985, the Department of Housing and Community Development has been providing assistance to localities engaged in downtown commercial district revitalization through the Virginia Main Street program. Virginia uses the National Main Street Center’s® comprehensive, incremental Main Street Approach® to downtown revitalization, which is built around a community’s unique heritage, culture, and historic building attributes. The Commonwealth now has 30 designated Virginia Main Street communities and 90 DHCD Community Affiliates.

“Using local resources and initiatives, Virginia Main Street helps communities develop strategies to stimulate long-term economic growth in downtowns across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We look forward to seeing how these four communities take advantage of their new Main Street designation.”

Since 1985, Virginia Main Street communities have generated more than $1.3 billion in private investment. New businesses locating, expanding, or relocating to Virginia Main Street communities have resulted in a net gain of 15,522 jobs.

For additional information about the Virginia Main Street program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.

