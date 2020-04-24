Northam announces COVID-19 Business Task Force
Gov. Ralph Northam has appointed a COVID-19 Business Task Force, with representatives representing sectors including restaurants, breweries and wineries, small and large retailers, fitness centers, tourist attractions and entertainment venues.
Members of the COVID-19 Business Task Force include:
- Chad Ballard, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles
- Katy Brown, Barter Theatre, Abington
- Josh Chapman, Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague
- Jenny Crittenden, Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester
- Patrick Crute, Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide
- Christy Coleman, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg
- David Foster, High Point Barber Shop, Richmond
- Angelyn Glasgow, Nu Image Salon, Blackstone
- George Hodson, Veritas Vineyard, Afton
- Lester Johnson, Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond
- Franky Marchard, Volvo, Pulaski
- Owen Matthews, Kings Dominion, Doswell
- Bill Meyer, Meyer Fitness, Norfolk
- Brian Moore, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria
- Brooke Mueller, Walmart, Statewide
- Jon Norton, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax
- Alex Nyerges, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond
- Chris Ray, Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland
- Dee Suarez-Diaz, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas
- Warren Thompson, Thompson Hospitality, Reston
- Bruce Thompson, Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach
- Laura Todd, Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland
- Terri Vander Vennet, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton
