Northam announces board, commission appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Grindly Johnson, Secretary of Administration
Grindly Johnson has been appointed Secretary of Administration. She has served as Deputy Secretary of Administration since January 2018 and before that, served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation in the McAuliffe Administration, where she led the effort to establish a first-in-the-nation sustainable toll relief program, for which she has won numerous awards. She also previously served as Chief of Administration for the Virginia Department of Transportation, the third largest transportation agency in the nation, where she directed the divisions of Communications, Civil Rights, Human Resources and Training, Administrative Services, and Safety and Performance Management. Prior to that, Grindly served as the agency’s Chief of Equal Business and Employee Opportunity and held a number of private sector positions, including as an accountant, financial analyst, and community relations consultant. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Norfolk State University.
Board of Directors of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
- The Honorable Jehmal T. Hudson of Richmond, Judge, Virginia State Corporation Commission
- David K. Paylorof Richmond, Director, Department of Environmental Quality
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board
- Betty A. Dougherty, BSW, MEd HRD, SHRM-SCP of Quinton, Director, King and Queen Department of Social Services
- Susan A. Elmore, PhDof Colonial Heights, State Employee, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Lindsay Pickral of Midlothian, Attorney, ThompsonMcMullan P.C.
- Ming C. Truong of Virginia Beach, Electrical Engineering-Energy Program Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic
- Erica Wood of Arlington, Attorney
Southern Regional Education Board
- Keesha Jackson-Muir of Fort Washington, Maryland, Principal, Braddock Elementary School
- Dietra Y. Trent, PhD of Chesterfield, Interim Vice President for Compliance, Diversity and Ethics and Senior Advisor to the President, George Mason University
Virginia Corn Board
- Henry Goodrich* of Wakefield
- Wesley S. Marshall* of Weyers Cave, Marshall Farms, LLC
Virginia Cotton Board
- Lewis Everett III* of Capron, Cotton Producer
- Clifford S. Fox, Sr.* of Capron, Cotton Producer
- Christopher T. Parker* of Wakefield, Cotton Producer
*denotes reappointment