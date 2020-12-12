Northam announces board, commission appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Grindly Johnson, Secretary of Administration

Grindly Johnson has been appointed Secretary of Administration. She has served as Deputy Secretary of Administration since January 2018 and before that, served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation in the McAuliffe Administration, where she led the effort to establish a first-in-the-nation sustainable toll relief program, for which she has won numerous awards. She also previously served as Chief of Administration for the Virginia Department of Transportation, the third largest transportation agency in the nation, where she directed the divisions of Communications, Civil Rights, Human Resources and Training, Administrative Services, and Safety and Performance Management. Prior to that, Grindly served as the agency’s Chief of Equal Business and Employee Opportunity and held a number of private sector positions, including as an accountant, financial analyst, and community relations consultant. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Norfolk State University.

Board of Directors of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

The Honorable Jehmal T. Hudson of Richmond, Judge, Virginia State Corporation Commission

of Richmond, Judge, Virginia State Corporation Commission David K. Paylorof Richmond, Director, Department of Environmental Quality

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board

Betty A. Dougherty, BSW, MEd HRD, SHRM-SCP of Quinton, Director, King and Queen Department of Social Services

of Quinton, Director, King and Queen Department of Social Services Susan A. Elmore, PhD of Colonial Heights, State Employee, Commonwealth of Virginia

of Colonial Heights, State Employee, Commonwealth of Virginia Lindsay Pickral of Midlothian, Attorney, ThompsonMcMullan P.C.

of Midlothian, Attorney, ThompsonMcMullan P.C. Ming C. Truong of Virginia Beach, Electrical Engineering-Energy Program Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic

of Virginia Beach, Electrical Engineering-Energy Program Manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic Erica Wood of Arlington, Attorney

Southern Regional Education Board

Keesha Jackson-Muir of Fort Washington, Maryland, Principal, Braddock Elementary School

of Fort Washington, Maryland, Principal, Braddock Elementary School Dietra Y. Trent, PhD of Chesterfield, Interim Vice President for Compliance, Diversity and Ethics and Senior Advisor to the President, George Mason University

Virginia Corn Board

Henry Goodrich* of Wakefield

of Wakefield Wesley S. Marshall* of Weyers Cave, Marshall Farms, LLC

Virginia Cotton Board

Lewis Everett III* of Capron, Cotton Producer

of Capron, Cotton Producer Clifford S. Fox, Sr.* of Capron, Cotton Producer

of Capron, Cotton Producer Christopher T. Parker* of Wakefield, Cotton Producer

*denotes reappointment

