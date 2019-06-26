Northam announces approval of new teacher education degrees, programs

The state policy boards for elementary, secondary, and post-secondary education have approved 53 new teacher preparation programs and 25 new degrees that will allow graduates to become teachers after earning four-year degrees in education.

“We must remain focused on meeting the growing needs of our public education system to prepare the Commonwealth’s students for success and secure Virginia’s economic future,” said Governor Northam. “As we work to strengthen Virginia’s educator pipeline, I am pleased to see the approval of these comprehensive changes that will create new pathways to the classroom and help increase both the supply and the diversity of quality teachers in the Commonwealth.”

On May 14, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) approved new degree programs at seven of the Commonwealth’s public institutions of higher education. The Board of Education, which sets standards for all teacher preparation programs in the state, followed with its approval of the new public preparation programs on June 20. The Board also approved new preparation programs at eight private colleges and universities.

“Eliminating the barrier of extra years of schooling traditionally required for teacher licensure will encourage more students to pursue teaching careers,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “I am excited to see this increase in quality teachers impact the Commonwealth’s students for years to come.”

Two state advisory panels—the Task Force for Diversifying Virginia’s Educator Pipeline in 2016 and the Advisory Committee on Teacher Shortages in 2017—recommended that the Commonwealth allow new teachers to enter the profession with undergraduate degrees in education. The legislation approved by the 2018 General Assembly in response to the recommendations included House Bill 1125, sponsored by Delegates R. Steven Landes; Senate Bill 76, sponsored by Senator Barbara A. Favola; and Senate Bill 349, sponsored by Senator Mark J. Peake. The bills amended Section 22.1-298 of the Code of Virginia to allow colleges and universities to offer undergraduate degrees in education.

“I thank our partners in higher education for their swift response to the needs of our schools and students,” said Board of Education President Daniel Gecker. “I believe that increasing the number of four-year routes to the classroom will lead to an increase in the number of men and women choosing teaching as a career and eventually to an easing of the teacher shortage.”

The new degree programs at George Mason University, James Madison University, Old Dominion University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, William & Mary, Ferrum College, Liberty University, Marymount University, Randolph College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College and the University of Lynchburg were created in response to legislation approved by the 2018 General Assembly.

“Right now, Virginia teachers are in high demand but in short supply,” said SCHEV Director Peter Blake. “This new streamlined approach will improve Virginia’s production of qualified teachers. We are grateful to the institutions for recognizing the need and moving rapidly to address it.”

The legislation broadened the definition of teacher preparation programs in the Commonwealth to include programs culminating in four-year degrees in education, in addition to programs resulting in bachelor’s degrees in the arts and sciences.

The newly approved education endorsement programs offered by public universities in the Commonwealth are as follows:

George Mason University —Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, Special Education-General Curriculum, Special Education-Adapted Curriculum, Special Education-Blindness and Visual Impairments, and Special Education-Early Childhood

—Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, Special Education-General Curriculum, Special Education-Adapted Curriculum, Special Education-Blindness and Visual Impairments, and Special Education-Early Childhood James Madison University —Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, Middle Education, English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, Special Education-General Curriculum, Special Education-Adapted Curriculum, and Special Education-Early Childhood

—Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, Middle Education, English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, Special Education-General Curriculum, Special Education-Adapted Curriculum, and Special Education-Early Childhood Old Dominion University —Career and Technical Education-Technology, Career and Technical Education-Marketing, Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum

—Career and Technical Education-Technology, Career and Technical Education-Marketing, Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum University of Virginia —Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum

—Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum Virginia Commonwealth University —Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, Engineering, Health and Physical Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum

—Early/Primary Education, Elementary Education, Engineering, Health and Physical Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum Virginia State University —Elementary Education, Middle Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum

—Elementary Education, Middle Education, and Special Education-General Curriculum William & Mary—Elementary Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement)

The seven public universities project that when the new programs are running at full enrollment, their combined annual teacher production will increase by more than 400 new teachers over current levels.

“Several of these new programs will address critical shortage areas, including elementary education, middle education, special education, mathematics and science,”Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “These additional teachers will make a big difference as the Virginia Department of Education works in partnership with local school divisions to ensure that every child in the Commonwealth is taught by a fully qualified teacher.”

The newly approved education endorsement programs offered by private colleges and universities in the Commonwealth are as follows:

Ferrum College —Elementary Education

—Elementary Education Liberty University —Elementary Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Elementary Education (optional Middle Education endorsement), and Special Education-General Curriculum

—Elementary Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Elementary Education (optional Middle Education endorsement), and Special Education-General Curriculum Marymount University —Elementary Education and Special Education-General Curriculum

—Elementary Education and Special Education-General Curriculum Randolph College —Elementary Education

—Elementary Education Roanoke College —Elementary Education

—Elementary Education Shenandoah University —Elementary Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Middle Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Biology (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Chemistry (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), English (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), History and Social Sciences (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), and Mathematics (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement)

—Elementary Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Middle Education (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Biology (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), Chemistry (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), English (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), History and Social Sciences (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement), and Mathematics (optional Special Education-General Curriculum add-on endorsement) Sweet Briar College —Elementary Education

—Elementary Education University of Lynchburg—Elementary Education and Special Education-General Curriculum

