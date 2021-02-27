first bank  

Northam announces appointments to state boards, councils, other public bodies

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Ralph Northam

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians

  • Darla All, ABOC of Waynesboro, General Manager and Optician, Visionworks Charlottesville
  • Pamela Chavis, MD* of Goochland and Richmond, Retired Physician
  • Kristina F. Green of Midlothian, Associate Dean, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
  • Erik S. Meland, ABOC NCLEC of Gloucester, Optician, Eye to Eye Optical, Ltd.
  • Bonnie Predd of Williamsburg, Community Volunteer
  • Pamela S. Smith of Virginia Beach, Regional Sales Manager, South Atlantic Hearing LLC
  • Laura Lee Thompson* of Chesterfield, Vice Chair, James River Soil and Water Conservation District and Tenant Research Associate, CoStar Group
  • Bruce Wagner* of Crozet, Audiologist, Wagner Hearing Aid Centers
  • Kaytlyn Young of Yorktown, Optician, LensCrafters

Fire Services Board

  • Dennis Linaburg* of Frederick County, Retired Fire Chief, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department
  • Ben Reedy of Marion, Vice President, Slemp Brant Saunders & Associates
  • Steven Sites of Fauquier County, Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal, City of Fairfax Fire Department
  • Ryant Washingtonof Fluvanna County, Retired, former Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

State Executive Council for Children’s Services

  • Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, Chief Executive Officer, Elk Hill, Inc.

Veterans Services Foundation

  • Laura Schmiegel of Arlington, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs, Booz Allen Hamilton

Virginia Commercial Spaceflight Authority

  • Jeff Bingham* of Round Hill, Retired, United States Senate staff
  • Kathryn C. Thornton* of Albemarle County, Professor Emerita, University of Virginia
  • Linda Thomas-Glover* of McLeansville, North Carolina, Vice President, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board

  • Lazaro E. Gonzalez of Bristow, Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Facilities Operations, Micron Technology

*denotes reappointment

 


