Northam announces appointments to administration
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Elvira De la Cruz of Colonial Heights, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Advocate, Latinos In Virginia Empowerment Center
- Sanu Dieng of Newport News, Executive Director, Transitions Family Violence Services
- Marva Jo Dunn of Emporia, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, City of Emporia
- Claudia Lopez-Muñiz of Staunton, Executive Director, New Directions Center
- Unique Phillips of Christiansburg, Sex Trafficking Case Manager, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley
Cemetery Board
- The Honorable Judy S. Lyttle* of Surry County, Member, Board of Supervisors
- Susan Mini of Salem, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherwood Memorial Park, Inc.
- James A. Young of Norfolk, CPA, CLP Financial Group
Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Advisory Board
- Richard Bagby of Goochland County, Executive Director, United Spinal Association of Virginia
- David Reid*of Charlottesville, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Augusta Psychological Associates
- Josh Sloan of Richmond, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Sportable
Fort Monroe Authority
- Keith F. Anderson of Portsmouth, Assistant Chief, Nansemond Indian Nation
- John J. Reynolds* of Crozet, Retired, Fellow of American Society of Landscape Architects, National Park Service
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- William Aramony of Alexandria, Retired, Attorney, U.S. Navy (Reserve Corps)
- Mark L. Atchison of Glen Allen, Retired, U.S. Army
- George Corbett of Williamsburg, Retired, U.S. Army
- Terrence Moore of Chesterfield
- William Glenn Yarborough Jr. of McLean, Retired, Colonel
Real Estate Appraiser Board
- Kelvin C. Bratton* of Roanoke, Supervising Appraiser, City of Roanoke
- Ursula D. Edwards of Henrico, Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser
- Glenn James* of Norfolk, Principal, Commercial First Appraisers, LLC
Safety and Health Codes Board
- Fernando Franco of Barboursville, Viticulturist, Barboursville Vineyards
- Milagro Rodríguez, MPH*of Falls Church, Occupational Health and Safety Specialist, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO
State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board
- Beth Adams*of Haymarket, Quality Manager, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
- John C. Bolling* of Bristol, Retired, Fire Chief, City of Bristol Fire Department
- Kim W. Craig, MSN NRP of Augusta, Executive Director, Staunton-Augusta County Rescue Squad
- Kevin Dillard* of Spotsylvania, President and Chief Executive Officer, LifeCare Medical Transports
- Paula Ferrada, MD, FACS, FCCM, MAMSE of Richmond, Division and System Chief, Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Inova Health System
- Angela Pier Ferguson* of Brunswick County, Nationally Registered Paramedic, Registered Nurse, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Health Colonial Orthopedics, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Dillard E. Ferguson, Jr.* of Goochland, Fire-Rescue Chief, Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services
- Matt Lawler* of Staunton, Emergency Medical Services Division Chief, Augusta County Fire-Rescue
- Benjamin Nicholson* of Richmond, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health
- Daniel Norville of Virginia Beach, Secretary, life member, Virginia Association of Governmental Emergency Medical Services Agencies
- Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, Director, Town of Chincoteague Department of Emergency Services
- Gary W. Samuels* of Heathsville, Retired, Battalion Chief and Paramedic, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Sonny Saxton of Crozet, Executive Director, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center
- Thomas Schwalenberg* of Norfolk, Home Program Manager, DaVita Kidney Care
- Bill Streett of New Market, Deputy Chief of Operations, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
- The Honorable Gary Tanner* of Appomattox , Nuclear Safety Trainer, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Lynchburg
- Sadie Thurman* of Yorktown, Chief Nursing Officer, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Peninsulas Emergency Medical Services Council
- Joseph Williams of Fauquier County, Firefighter, Emergency Medical Technician, Culpeper County Emergency Services
- Allen Yee, MD FACEP FAEMS* of Chesterfield, Operational Medical Director, Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services
Virginia Air and Space Center Board of Directors
- L’Allegro Smith of Alexandria, Director, HeadWaters Resort and Casino PAC
*denotes reappointment