Northam announces appointments to administration

Published Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 2:05 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence

  • Elvira De la Cruz of Colonial Heights, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Advocate, Latinos In Virginia Empowerment Center
  • Sanu Dieng of Newport News, Executive Director, Transitions Family Violence Services
  • Marva Jo Dunn of Emporia, Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, City of Emporia
  • Claudia Lopez-Muñiz of Staunton, Executive Director, New Directions Center
  • Unique Phillips of Christiansburg, Sex Trafficking Case Manager, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley

Cemetery Board

  • The Honorable Judy S. Lyttle* of Surry County, Member, Board of Supervisors
  • Susan Mini of Salem, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sherwood Memorial Park, Inc.
  • James A. Young of Norfolk, CPA, CLP Financial Group

Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Advisory Board

  • Richard Bagby of Goochland County, Executive Director, United Spinal Association of Virginia
  • David Reid*of Charlottesville, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Augusta Psychological Associates
  • Josh Sloan of Richmond, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Sportable

Fort Monroe Authority

  • Keith F. Anderson of Portsmouth, Assistant Chief, Nansemond Indian Nation
  • John J. Reynolds* of Crozet, Retired, Fellow of American Society of Landscape Architects, National Park Service

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • William Aramony of Alexandria, Retired, Attorney, U.S. Navy (Reserve Corps)
  • Mark L. Atchison of Glen Allen, Retired, U.S. Army
  • George Corbett of Williamsburg, Retired, U.S. Army
  • Terrence Moore of Chesterfield
  • William Glenn Yarborough Jr. of McLean, Retired, Colonel

Real Estate Appraiser Board

  • Kelvin C. Bratton* of Roanoke, Supervising Appraiser, City of Roanoke
  • Ursula D. Edwards of Henrico, Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser
  • Glenn James* of Norfolk, Principal, Commercial First Appraisers, LLC

Safety and Health Codes Board

  • Fernando Franco of Barboursville, Viticulturist, Barboursville Vineyards
  • Milagro Rodríguez, MPH*of Falls Church, Occupational Health and Safety Specialist, American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO

State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board

  • Beth Adams*of Haymarket, Quality Manager, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department
  • John C. Bolling* of Bristol, Retired, Fire Chief, City of Bristol Fire Department
  • Kim W. Craig, MSN NRP of Augusta, Executive Director, Staunton-Augusta County Rescue Squad
  • Kevin Dillard* of Spotsylvania, President and Chief Executive Officer, LifeCare Medical Transports
  • Paula Ferrada, MD, FACS, FCCM, MAMSE of Richmond, Division and System Chief, Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Inova Health System
  • Angela Pier Ferguson* of Brunswick County, Nationally Registered Paramedic, Registered Nurse, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Health Colonial Orthopedics, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Dillard E. Ferguson, Jr.* of Goochland, Fire-Rescue Chief, Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services
  • Matt Lawler* of Staunton, Emergency Medical Services Division Chief, Augusta County Fire-Rescue
  • Benjamin Nicholson* of Richmond, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health
  • Daniel Norville of Virginia Beach, Secretary, life member, Virginia Association of Governmental Emergency Medical Services Agencies
  • Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, Director, Town of Chincoteague Department of Emergency Services
  • Gary W. Samuels* of Heathsville, Retired, Battalion Chief and Paramedic, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, Bon Secours Mercy Health
  • Sonny Saxton of Crozet, Executive Director, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center
  • Thomas Schwalenberg* of Norfolk, Home Program Manager, DaVita Kidney Care
  • Bill Streett of New Market, Deputy Chief of Operations, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue
  • The Honorable Gary Tanner* of Appomattox , Nuclear Safety Trainer, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Lynchburg
  • Sadie Thurman* of Yorktown, Chief Nursing Officer, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Peninsulas Emergency Medical Services Council
  • Joseph Williams of Fauquier County, Firefighter, Emergency Medical Technician, Culpeper County Emergency Services
  • Allen Yee, MD FACEP FAEMS* of Chesterfield, Operational Medical Director, Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Virginia Air and Space Center Board of Directors

  • L’Allegro Smith of Alexandria, Director, HeadWaters Resort and Casino PAC

*denotes reappointment