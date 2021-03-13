Northam announces administration appointments: March 12 update
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration today.
Caroline Corl, Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth
Caroline Corl has been appointed Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth. She most recently served as Director of Virginia Trips on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, where she planned and executed all principal and surrogate events in the Commonwealth. Prior to that, Caroline served as Confidential Assistant to Governor Northam. Caroline earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree and Master of Social Work degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Aerospace Advisory Council
- Peter J. Bale* of Chincoteague, Chief Executive Officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions, LLC
- David Bowles* of Exmore, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University
- Kurt Eberly* of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman
- Christopher Goyne* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Virginia
- Jon Greene* of Blacksburg, Associate Director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech
- Tom Michels* of Washington, D.C., Senior Manager of Government Affairs, United Airlines
- Dale K. Nash* of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
- David Pierce* of Accomack County, Director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility
- Michael Stoltzfus* of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc.
- Todd Yeatts* of Arlington, Senior Manager, Government Operations, The Boeing Company
Board of Regents for Gunston Hall
Regents are elected by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA).
- Mason Montague Bavin of Alexandria, Realtor, McEnearney Associates
- Miriam May Hundley of Little Rock, Ark., Retired
- Jackie Highley Kelly of Greenville, S.C., Certified Public Accountant, Porter & Highley
- Cynthia Lafferty of Newport, R.I.
- Christy Love* of Sheridan, Wyo.
- Dorothy McLeod* of Nashville, Tenn.
- Charlotte Louise Perry* of Corinth, Miss., Retired School Teacher
- Carol Solomon* of Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Carol Stephenson of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Retired, United States Exchanges
- Catherine McCreary Strauch of Charlottesville, Retired Educator
- Paige Trace* of Portsmouth, N.H., Chair, NSCDA Nominating Committee for Regents of Gunston Hall and President, NSCDA-NH
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Andrew Davenport of Arlington, Doctoral Student, Georgetown University
- Claus Ihlemannof Norfolk, President, Decorum of Virginia, Inc.
- Julia-Anna Marsden of Burke, former Vice President of Sales, Balmar, Inc.
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research
- Ben J. Davenport, Jr. of Chatham, Chairman, Davenport Energy and First Piedmont Corporation
Southeastern Public Service Authority
- Thomas M. Leahy of Virginia Beach, Retired Executive, City of Virginia Beach
Virginia Cotton Board
- Clayton Lowe of Wakefield, Cedar Point Farm
Virginia Sheep Industry Board
- Clinton Bell of Tazewell, Sheep Producer
Virginia Soybean Board
- Harrison Moody* of Dinwiddie County, Owner, Green Meadows Farm
- Robert W. White, Jr.* of Virginia Beach, Farmer and Owner, R W White Farm LLC
Virginia Tobacco Board
- Glenn Price Hudson* of South Hill, Vice President, R. Hart Hudson Farms, Inc.
- Robert Mills, Jr. of Callands, President, Briar View Farm
*denotes reappointment