Northam announces administration appointments: March 12 update

Published Friday, Mar. 12, 2021, 9:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration today.

Caroline Corl, Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth

Caroline Corl has been appointed Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth. She most recently served as Director of Virginia Trips on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, where she planned and executed all principal and surrogate events in the Commonwealth. Prior to that, Caroline served as Confidential Assistant to Governor Northam. Caroline earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree and Master of Social Work degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Aerospace Advisory Council

Peter J. Bale* of Chincoteague, Chief Executive Officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions, LLC

of Chincoteague, Chief Executive Officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions, LLC David Bowles* of Exmore, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University

of Exmore, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University Kurt Eberly* of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman

of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman Christopher Goyne* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Virginia

of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Virginia Jon Greene* of Blacksburg, Associate Director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech

of Blacksburg, Associate Director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech Tom Michels* of Washington, D.C., Senior Manager of Government Affairs, United Airlines

of Washington, D.C., Senior Manager of Government Affairs, United Airlines Dale K. Nash* of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority

of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority David Pierce* of Accomack County, Director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility

of Accomack County, Director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility Michael Stoltzfus* of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc.

of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc. Todd Yeatts* of Arlington, Senior Manager, Government Operations, The Boeing Company

Board of Regents for Gunston Hall

Regents are elected by the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA).

Mason Montague Bavin of Alexandria, Realtor, McEnearney Associates

of Alexandria, Realtor, McEnearney Associates Miriam May Hundley of Little Rock, Ark., Retired

of Little Rock, Ark., Retired Jackie Highley Kelly of Greenville, S.C., Certified Public Accountant, Porter & Highley

of Greenville, S.C., Certified Public Accountant, Porter & Highley Cynthia Lafferty of Newport, R.I.

of Newport, R.I. Christy Love* of Sheridan, Wyo.

of Sheridan, Wyo. Dorothy McLeod* of Nashville, Tenn.

of Nashville, Tenn. Charlotte Louise Perry* of Corinth, Miss., Retired School Teacher

of Corinth, Miss., Retired School Teacher Carol Solomon* of Oklahoma City, Okla.

of Oklahoma City, Okla. Carol Stephenson of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Retired, United States Exchanges

of St. Clair Shores, Mich., Retired, United States Exchanges Catherine McCreary Strauch of Charlottesville, Retired Educator

of Charlottesville, Retired Educator Paige Trace* of Portsmouth, N.H., Chair, NSCDA Nominating Committee for Regents of Gunston Hall and President, NSCDA-NH

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Andrew Davenport of Arlington, Doctoral Student, Georgetown University

of Arlington, Doctoral Student, Georgetown University Claus Ihlemann of Norfolk, President, Decorum of Virginia, Inc.

of Norfolk, President, Decorum of Virginia, Inc. Julia-Anna Marsden of Burke, former Vice President of Sales, Balmar, Inc.

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Ben J. Davenport, Jr. of Chatham, Chairman, Davenport Energy and First Piedmont Corporation

Southeastern Public Service Authority

Thomas M. Leahy of Virginia Beach, Retired Executive, City of Virginia Beach

Virginia Cotton Board

Clayton Lowe of Wakefield, Cedar Point Farm

Virginia Sheep Industry Board

Clinton Bell of Tazewell, Sheep Producer

Virginia Soybean Board

Harrison Moody* of Dinwiddie County, Owner, Green Meadows Farm

of Dinwiddie County, Owner, Green Meadows Farm Robert W. White, Jr.* of Virginia Beach, Farmer and Owner, R W White Farm LLC

Virginia Tobacco Board

Glenn Price Hudson* of South Hill, Vice President, R. Hart Hudson Farms, Inc.

of South Hill, Vice President, R. Hart Hudson Farms, Inc. Robert Mills, Jr. of Callands, President, Briar View Farm

*denotes reappointment

Related

Comments