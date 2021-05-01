Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Shawn Soares, Deputy Director of Appointments and Director of Asian American and Pacific Islander Outreach
Shawn Soares has been appointed Deputy Director of Appointments and will continue to serve as Director of Asian American and Pacific Islander Outreach, a role he has held since July 2020. Prior to joining the Northam administration, Soares served as a legislative assistant to Del. Suhas Subramanyam during the 2020 General Assembly session. Originally from Loudoun County, Soares graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University where he studied business administration and marketing.
Citizens Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Leah Brown of Farmville, Assistant Director for Education, Robert Russa Moton Museum
Commission on School Construction and Modernization
- Keith Perrigan of Bristol, Superintendent, Bristol Virginia Public Schools
Medical Advisory Board for the Department of Motor Vehicles
- Surbhi Bansalof Glen Allen, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Firas Beitinjaneh* of Virginia Beach, Neurologist, Neurology Consultants of Tidewater, PLLC
- Jawad Wazir Bhatti, MD of Midlothian, President, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics and Healing Hands of Virginia, PLLC
- Lisa Jenkins Haynie, MD of Reedville, Physician, Riverside Medical Group
- Saji V. Slavin, MD, MSHA, FACP* of Richmond, Staff Physician, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital
Virginia Housing Development Authority
- William C. (Bill) Shelton* of North Garden, Retired Director, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development
*denotes reappointment