Northam announces administration appointments

Published Friday, Apr. 30, 2021, 9:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Shawn Soares, Deputy Director of Appointments and Director of Asian American and Pacific Islander Outreach

Shawn Soares has been appointed Deputy Director of Appointments and will continue to serve as Director of Asian American and Pacific Islander Outreach, a role he has held since July 2020. Prior to joining the Northam administration, Soares served as a legislative assistant to Del. Suhas Subramanyam during the 2020 General Assembly session. Originally from Loudoun County, Soares graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Commonwealth University where he studied business administration and marketing.

Citizens Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

Leah Brown of Farmville, Assistant Director for Education, Robert Russa Moton Museum

Commission on School Construction and Modernization

Keith Perrigan of Bristol, Superintendent, Bristol Virginia Public Schools

Medical Advisory Board for the Department of Motor Vehicles

Surbhi Bansal of Glen Allen, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University

of Glen Allen, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Firas Beitinjaneh* of Virginia Beach, Neurologist, Neurology Consultants of Tidewater, PLLC

of Virginia Beach, Neurologist, Neurology Consultants of Tidewater, PLLC Jawad Wazir Bhatti, MD of Midlothian, President, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics and Healing Hands of Virginia, PLLC

of Midlothian, President, Virginia Pain Network and Clinics and Healing Hands of Virginia, PLLC Lisa Jenkins Haynie, MD of Reedville, Physician, Riverside Medical Group

of Reedville, Physician, Riverside Medical Group Saji V. Slavin, MD, MSHA, FACP* of Richmond, Staff Physician, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital

Virginia Housing Development Authority

William C. (Bill) Shelton* of North Garden, Retired Director, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

*denotes reappointment

Related

Comments