Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Rachel Becker, Policy and Communications Advisor for the Secretary of Health and Human Resources
Rachel Becker has been appointed policy and communications advisor for the Secretary of Health and Human Resources. She has served as policy advisor to the Secretary of Health and Human Resources since June 2020. She has also held positions as special assistant and 2019 Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and was an intern to State Sen. T. Montgomery “Monty” Mason. Becker is a native of Chesapeake and earned a bachelor of arts degree in government from the College of William & Mary.
Board Appointments
Breaks Interstate Park Commission
- Curtis R. Mullins, Jr.* of Grundy, Director of Proposals, Pharm-Olam, LLC
Commission to Investigate the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach Mass Shooting
- Robert Gray Bracknell of Norfolk, Retired Officer, United States Marine Corps
- David Cariens of Kilmarnock, Retired Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
- Kristofer J.W. Chester of Virginia Beach
- Dr. Rebecca G. Cowan of Chesapeake, Professor, Walden University and Owner, Anchor Counseling and Wellness, LLC
- Richard Diviney of Virginia Beach, Veteran and Business Owner
- Bob Geis of Virginia Beach, Deputy City Manager, City of Chesapeake
- Jaison A. Harris of Occoquan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service
- Jim Redick of Norfolk, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, City of Norfolk
- Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, former Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- David J. Whitted of Chesapeake, Judge, Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court
Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault
- Lindsey Caley of Roanoke, Physician, Carilion Clinic
- Robin Foster, MD of Richmond, Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University
- Patricia McComas Hall of Christiansburg, Sexual Assault Program Coordinator, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley
- Melissa Ratcliff Harper of Roanoke, Forensic Nurse, Ultra Health of Pounding Mill and SAFE Center of SWVA
- Sara B. Jennings, DNP, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, AFN-BC of Hanover County, Education Director, International Association of Forensic Nurses
- Dr. Jeanne Parrish of Afton, Forensic Nurse Practitioner, University of Virginia Health System
- Bonnie Price, DNP, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, AFN-BC of Richmond, Administrative Director, Forensic Nursing and Hospital Based Violence Intervention Program, Bon Secours Richmond Health System
- Dawn Scaff of Virginia Beach, Pediatric Forensic Nurse Examiner Supervisor, Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters
- Scott Sparks, MD of Newport News, System Medical Director for Emergency Ultrasound, Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Brooke Thomas of Smithfield, Physician, Emergency Medicine Associates, P.A.
- Chatonia Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Fairfax County Government
*denotes reappointment