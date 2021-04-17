Northam announces administration appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Rachel Becker, Policy and Communications Advisor for the Secretary of Health and Human Resources

Rachel Becker has been appointed policy and communications advisor for the Secretary of Health and Human Resources. She has served as policy advisor to the Secretary of Health and Human Resources since June 2020. She has also held positions as special assistant and 2019 Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and was an intern to State Sen. T. Montgomery “Monty” Mason. Becker is a native of Chesapeake and earned a bachelor of arts degree in government from the College of William & Mary.

Board Appointments

Breaks Interstate Park Commission

Curtis R. Mullins, Jr.* of Grundy, Director of Proposals, Pharm-Olam, LLC

Commission to Investigate the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

Robert Gray Bracknell of Norfolk, Retired Officer, United States Marine Corps

David Cariens of Kilmarnock, Retired Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Kristofer J.W. Chester of Virginia Beach

Dr. Rebecca G. Cowan of Chesapeake, Professor, Walden University and Owner, Anchor Counseling and Wellness, LLC

Richard Diviney of Virginia Beach, Veteran and Business Owner

Bob Geis of Virginia Beach, Deputy City Manager, City of Chesapeake

Jaison A. Harris of Occoquan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jim Redick of Norfolk, Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, City of Norfolk

Ryant Washington of Fluvanna County, former Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

David J. Whitted of Chesapeake, Judge, Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court

Task Force on Services for Survivors of Sexual Assault

Lindsey Caley of Roanoke, Physician, Carilion Clinic

Robin Foster, MD of Richmond, Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University

Patricia McComas Hall of Christiansburg, Sexual Assault Program Coordinator, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley

Melissa Ratcliff Harper of Roanoke, Forensic Nurse, Ultra Health of Pounding Mill and SAFE Center of SWVA

Sara B. Jennings, DNP, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, AFN-BC of Hanover County, Education Director, International Association of Forensic Nurses

Dr. Jeanne Parrish of Afton, Forensic Nurse Practitioner, University of Virginia Health System

Bonnie Price, DNP, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, AFN-BC of Richmond, Administrative Director, Forensic Nursing and Hospital Based Violence Intervention Program, Bon Secours Richmond Health System

Dawn Scaff of Virginia Beach, Pediatric Forensic Nurse Examiner Supervisor, Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Scott Sparks, MD of Newport News, System Medical Director for Emergency Ultrasound, Riverside Regional Medical Center

Brooke Thomas of Smithfield, Physician, Emergency Medicine Associates, P.A.

Chatonia Zollicoffer of Fairfax County, Fairfax County Government

*denotes reappointment

