Northam announces administration appointments
Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism
-
Jamie Seagraves of Richmond, Grants and Community Partnerships Manager, Capital One
Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership (dba GENEDGE)
- Makola M. Abdullah, PhD* of Petersburg, President, Virginia State University
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Dorothy French Boone of Virginia Beach, Physician
- Frank Dellinger of Richmond, former Assistant Director of Labor and Employment Law, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry
Commonwealth Council on Aging
- Deborah Taylor of Stafford, Retired Federal Civil Servant
Virginia Conflict of Interest Advisory Council
- John C. Blair of Albemarle County, City Attorney, City of Staunton
*denotes reappointment