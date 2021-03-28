first bank  

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021, 10:45 am

Advisory Board on Service and Volunteerism

    Jamie Seagraves of Richmond, Grants and Community Partnerships Manager, Capital One

Board of Trustees of the A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership (dba GENEDGE)

  • Makola M. Abdullah, PhD* of Petersburg, President, Virginia State University

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Dorothy French Boone of Virginia Beach, Physician
  • Frank Dellinger of Richmond, former Assistant Director of Labor and Employment Law, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry

Commonwealth Council on Aging

  • Deborah Taylor of Stafford, Retired Federal Civil Servant

Virginia Conflict of Interest Advisory Council

  • John C. Blair of Albemarle County, City Attorney, City of Staunton

*denotes reappointment


