Northam announces administration appointments

Published Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, 2:49 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Sheep Industry Board

Amanda (Mandy) Fletcher* of Abingdon, Co-Owner and Operator, Beyond Blessed Farm

James A. Mumaw* of Linville, Financial Advisor, Journey Financial Group

McCheyne (Mac) Swortzel* of Greenville, Member, Suffangus Farm LLC

Alvin Thomas, Jr.* of Buckingham County, Sheep and Cattle Producer and Retired Extension Agent

Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board

Patrick Calvert of Charlottesville, Senior Policy and Campaigns Manager, Virginia Conservation Network

Dr. Edwin Martinez Martinez of Richmond, State Conservationist, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Mitchell Smiley of Richmond, Policy Manager for Transportation and Natural Resources, Virginia Municipal League

*denotes reappointment

