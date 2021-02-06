Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Board Appointments
Board of Dentistry
- Dagoberto Zapatero of Virginia Beach, Dentist, Starfish Dental
Board of Education
- Stewart D. Roberson of Richmond, President, Moseley Architects and former Superintendent of Schools, Falls Church City Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools
- Anthony Swann of Vinton, Teacher, Franklin County Public Schools and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year
Board of Juvenile Justice
- The Honorable Anita James Price of Roanoke, former Councilmember and Vice Mayor, City of Roanoke and Retired Educator, Roanoke City Public Schools
Board of Social Services
- Megan Miloser of Warrenton, Director of Children’s Education, Warrenton United Methodist Church
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia
- Iris Park of Roanoke, Marketing Director, Miss You Flowers
Norfolk State University Board of Visitors
- Terri L. Best of Newport News, Member, Newport News School Board
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- Bernadette Battle* of Emporia, Associate Dean of Advising Services, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
- Heather Bollinger of Aldie, Historic Records Manager, Fairfax Circuit Court
- Kim Curtis of Albemarle, Researcher, Project on Lived Theology, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia
- Katherine Egner Gruber* of Williamsburg, Curator, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation
- Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, Archivist, Shenandoah County Library
- Josh Howard of Staunton, Public Historian, Passel Historical Consultants and Collections and Technology Manager, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library
- Sara Townsend of Fredericksburg, PhD Student, George Mason University
Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia
- Makola M. Abdullah, PhD of Petersburg, President, Virginia State University
- The Honorable Nelson Harris of Roanoke, Pastor, Heights Community Church
- Khadijah O. Miller, PhD of Chesapeake, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Interim Dean, Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, Norfolk State University
- Jalane Schmidt of Charlottesville, Professor, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia
- Cainan D. Townsend* of Farmville, Director of Education and Outreach, Robert Russa Moton Museum
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors
- Princess R. Moss of Alexandria, Elementary Music Teacher, Louisa County Public Schools and Vice President, National Education Association
Veterans Services Foundation
- Lettie J. Bien of Charlottesville, Retired Colonel, United States Army and Defense Affairs Program Manager, Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Paula Buckley of Richmond, Director of Outreach and Public Affairs, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP)
- Phillip Jones of Newport News, Consultant, Bain & Company
Virginia African American Advisory Board
- Eldon Burton of Richmond, Director of Government Relations, Virginia State University
Virginia Lottery Board
- Scott Price* of Alexandria, Regional Policy Director, Dominion Energy
*denotes reappointment