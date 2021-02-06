 

Northam announces administration appointments

Published Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, 2:43 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Board Appointments

Board of Dentistry

  • Dagoberto Zapatero of Virginia Beach, Dentist, Starfish Dental

Board of Education

  • Stewart D. Roberson of Richmond, President, Moseley Architects and former Superintendent of Schools, Falls Church City Public Schools and Hanover County Public Schools
  • Anthony Swann of Vinton, Teacher, Franklin County Public Schools and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year

Board of Juvenile Justice

  • The Honorable Anita James Price of Roanoke, former Councilmember and Vice Mayor, City of Roanoke and Retired Educator, Roanoke City Public Schools

Board of Social Services

  • Megan Miloser of Warrenton, Director of Children’s Education, Warrenton United Methodist Church

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

  • Iris Park of Roanoke, Marketing Director, Miss You Flowers

Norfolk State University Board of Visitors

  • Terri L. Best of Newport News, Member, Newport News School Board

State Historical Records Advisory Board

  • Bernadette Battle* of Emporia, Associate Dean of Advising Services, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College
  • Heather Bollinger of Aldie, Historic Records Manager, Fairfax Circuit Court
  • Kim Curtis of Albemarle, Researcher, Project on Lived Theology, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia
  • Katherine Egner Gruber* of Williamsburg, Curator, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation
  • Zachary Hottel of Woodstock, Archivist, Shenandoah County Library
  • Josh Howard of Staunton, Public Historian, Passel Historical Consultants and Collections and Technology Manager, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library
  • Sara Townsend of Fredericksburg, PhD Student, George Mason University

Task Force for the Identification of the History of Formerly Enslaved African Americans in Virginia

  • Makola M. Abdullah, PhD of Petersburg, President, Virginia State University
  • The Honorable Nelson Harris of Roanoke, Pastor, Heights Community Church
  • Khadijah O. Miller, PhD of Chesapeake, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Interim Dean, Robert C. Nusbaum Honors College, Norfolk State University
  • Jalane Schmidt of Charlottesville, Professor, Department of Religious Studies, University of Virginia
  • Cainan D. Townsend* of Farmville, Director of Education and Outreach, Robert Russa Moton Museum

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors

  • Princess R. Moss of Alexandria, Elementary Music Teacher, Louisa County Public Schools and Vice President, National Education Association

Veterans Services Foundation

  • Lettie J. Bien of Charlottesville, Retired Colonel, United States Army and Defense Affairs Program Manager, Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce
  • Paula Buckley of Richmond, Director of Outreach and Public Affairs, GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. (GRASP)
  • Phillip Jones of Newport News, Consultant, Bain & Company

Virginia African American Advisory Board

  • Eldon Burton of Richmond, Director of Government Relations, Virginia State University

Virginia Lottery Board

  • Scott Price* of Alexandria, Regional Policy Director, Dominion Energy

*denotes reappointment


