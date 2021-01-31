Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Secretariat of the Commonwealth
Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
- John C. Lee, Jr.* of Clarksville, President and CEO, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc., and EMPOWER Telecom, Inc.
- The Honorable Hubert W. Pannell of Halifax, Chairman, Halifax County Board of Supervisors
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- Michelle Ramos Domingue of Arlington, General Counsel and Veteran Services Program Manager, Navy Mutual Aid Association
Virginia Military Advisory Council
- Jennifer Jacobs of Williamsburg, United States Navy Veteran and Policy Leadership Advisor
- Charles M. Quillin of Abingdon, Retired Colonel, United States Air Force and Veterans Services and ROTC Coordinator, Emory & Henry College
*denotes reappointment