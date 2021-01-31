 

Northam announces administration appointments

Published Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, 10:17 am

(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth

Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center

  • John C. Lee, Jr.* of Clarksville, President and CEO, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc., and EMPOWER Telecom, Inc.
  • The Honorable Hubert W. Pannell of Halifax, Chairman, Halifax County Board of Supervisors

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • Michelle Ramos Domingue of Arlington, General Counsel and Veteran Services Program Manager, Navy Mutual Aid Association

Virginia Military Advisory Council

  • Jennifer Jacobs of Williamsburg, United States Navy Veteran and Policy Leadership Advisor
  • Charles M. Quillin of Abingdon, Retired Colonel, United States Air Force and Veterans Services and ROTC Coordinator, Emory & Henry College

*denotes reappointment


