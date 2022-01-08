Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Board for Contractors
- Wiley “Bif” Johnson*of Amherst, President and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.
- Doug Lowe* of Charlottesville, Owner of Sagebuild Consulting, LLC.
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators
- Toby F. Edwards of Meadowview, Executive Director, Cumberland Plateau Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (Serving the Counties of Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell)
- W. Lawhorne of Bedford, Director of Public Works, Town of Bedford
Board of Coal Mining Examiners
- Quintin Justice of Tazewell, Mine Engineer, Coronado Coal – Buchanan Mine
Board of Conservation and Recreation
- Kat Maybury* of Albemarle, Conservation Professional, Retired
- Cisco C. Minthorn of Alexandria, Vice President, Government Affairs, Information Technology Industry Council
- Esther M. Nizer* of Elkton
- Ross Stewart of New Kent, Tribal Council Member, Chickahominy Indian Tribe
Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority
- Dwight W. McDowell* of Norfolk, Administrator & Volunteer Coordinator, East Ocean View Beach Athletic Association
- Alexander Scott of Roanoke, Associate Professor, Virginia Western Community College
Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance
- Gabriel LaMois of Alexandria, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Advancement Group (TAG)
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation
- Jay C. Ford* of Belle Haven, Virginia Policy and Grassroots Advisor, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Owner, Shine and Rise Farm
- Lisa Kestner Quigley of Washington County, Executive Director, Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy
- Woodie Walker of Essex County, Director of Environmental Services, Rappahannock Tribe
- Krystina E. White of Alexandria, Director of Engagement, The Climate Reality Project
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Brian Ball of Richmond, Secretary of Commerce and Trade
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Emma Ito of Richmond, Director of Education, Virginia Humanities
- Sherri D. Jordan of Alexandria, Associate Chief Financial Officer, U.S. Office of Personnel Management
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon
- Matthew Reisman of Springfield, Director of Global Privacy Policy, Microsoft Corporation
Broadband Advisory Council
- Casey Logan of Chester, President and CEO, Prince George Electric Cooperative
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Kelley Fanto Deetz of Lynchburg, Director of Collections and Visitor Engagement at Stratford Hall
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- Timothy Browning of Abingdon, Principal Engineer, Artemis Consulting Services
Criminal Justice Services Board
- Sheriff C. O. Balderson of Montross, Sheriff, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office
- Rosario “Angie” Carrera* of Manassas Park, Retired, Fairfax County Government
- Ebony Clark of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Anti-Violence Project
- Officer Bennie L. Evans Jr.* of Alexandria, Officer, City of Alexandria Police Department
E 9-1-1 Services
- Matthew Ogburn of Richmond, Director of State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- Richard A. Mansfield of Hampton, Regional Director, Air Force Sergeants Association
Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board
- Katie Register of Farmville, Executive Director, Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University
- Nick Surace* of Annapolis, MD, Senior Counsel, AECOM
Peanut Board
- Joey G. Doyle* of Emporia, Owner and Operator of Doyle & Doyle Farms
Southeastern Public Service Authority
- Dale E. Baugh* of Isle of Wight, RDML USN (Retired)
- Rossen S. Greene of Suffolk, Partner, Pender & Coward, P.C.
- John Keifer* of Norfolk, Retired Director of Public Works, City of Norfolk
- Thomas Leahy, P.E.* of Virginia Beach, Retired Deputy City Manager for Infrastructure
- John T. Maxwell* of Chesapeake, Board Member, Chesapeake Hospital Authority
- Clarence W. McCoy* of Portsmouth, Retired Portsmouth City Manager
- Tony Parnell of Courtland
- Sheryl Raulston* of Franklin, Retired Environmental Health and Safety Manager, International Paper in Franklin
State Certified Seed Board
- Franklin Hundley of Champlain, President, Hundley Seed Company, Inc.
- Mark Simmons* of Courtland, VC Procurement Manager, Birdsong Peanuts
State Water Commission
- Lamont Curtis, PE.* of Newport News, Newport News Department of Engineering
Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority
- Art Espey of Chester, Managing Director, Paladin Global Services
- Charles Macfarlane of Richmond, Managing Member, Macfarlane Partners, LLC.
Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors
- Stacy J. Armentrout, Jr. of Chesapeake, Senior Environmental Scientist, Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.
- Kevin Salva of Williamsburg, Director of Training and Regional Manager, US Inspect Group, Inc.
- Sharad Tandale of Loudoun County
Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
- Morris W. Foster* of Norfolk, Vice President for Research, Old Dominion University
- General C. Robert Kehler of Alexandria, United States Air Force (Retired) and Consultant, Kehler and Associates
Virginia Cotton Board
- James L. Babb III of Windsor, Farmer, Babb Farms Inc.
- Mike Griffin of Suffolk
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice
- Meryem Karad of Richmond
- Lydia Lawrence of Fairfax, NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Chair, Potomac Riverkeeper Network JEDI Chair
- Kevin McLean of Ashland, Program Coordinator, Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)
Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission
- Michon J. Moon of North Chesterfield, Consultant and Director of Grants for The JXN Project
Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority
- Joseph D. Wilkins, DPT, MSHA of Chester, President, St. Francis Medical Center
Virginia Horse Industry Board
- Robert Banner* of The Plains, Senior Project Officer of ACRE Investment Management, LLC.
- Tommy Barron of Bedford County, Field Sales and Tech Representative, Cargill Animal Nutrition
- Kelly Foltman* of Hillsboro, Veterinarian, Dunthorpe Veterinary Services
- David Lands of Gloucester, DreamLands Farm
Virginia Latino Advisory Board
- Yahusef Medina of Richmond, Associate Director of Community Initiatives, Virginia Humanities
- Lourdes Morales of Arlington, Small Business Manager, Arlington Economic Development
Virginia Lottery Board
- Ferhan Hamid* of Vienna, President & CEO of Hamid Capital Partners
- John Powell of Roanoke
Virginia Marine Products Board
- Michael Congrove of Gwynn, President, Oyster Seed Holdings, Inc.
- Ann A. Gallivan* of Bayford, CEO, J.C. Walker Brother Inc.
- Andy Hall* of Reedville, General Manager, Omega Protein
- James R. Sowers III of Mathews County, Owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC.
Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority
- Will Fediw of Virginia Beach, Vice President of Industry & Government Affairs, Virginia Maritime Association
- Ashley K. McLeod of Virginia Beach, Lead Offshore Wind Public Affairs, Avangrid Renewables
- Eileen Woll of Norfolk, Offshore Energy Program Director, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter
Virginia Potato Board
- John Holland of Salisbury, MD, Farmer, W. T. Holland & Sons, Inc.
- David L. Long* of Cape Charles, Owner, Long Grain & Livestock
Virginia Racing Commission
- Stuart C. Siegel* of Richmond, Retired Chairman, S&K Famous Brands
Virginia Sheep Industry Board
- Rosalea Potter* of Lexington, Buffalo Creek Beef, Cattlemen’s Market
- John L. Roberts* of Amelia, Manager, Southside Livestock Market
- Larry W. Weeks* of Waynesboro, Co-Owner, Triple L Farms
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Ronald K. Hobson, Sr. of Fairfax, Consultant to Dynamic Animation Systems, Inc.
Virginia Small Grains Board
- Dave Black* of Charles City, Manager, Heritage Farms, LLC
- Michael Downing* of Lottsburg, President, Bleak House Farm Inc.
- Lynn P. Gayle* of Accomack, President, Mount Nebo Farms, LLC
- Jimmy Oliver of Windsor, Oliver Farms, LLC.
- Candice M. Wilson* of West Point, Office Manager, The Mennel Milling Company
Virginia Spirits Board
- Vicki Haneberg of Richmond, Founder, Virago Spirits LLC.
- Matthew Harris* of Hartfield, Manager, Harris Farms Inc.
- Tim Nicholsof Abingdon, Master Distiller, Appalachian Heritage Distillery in Damascus Virginia
- Brian Prewitt* of Fredericksburg, Master Distiller, A. Smith Bowman Distillery
*denotes reappointment