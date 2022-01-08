augusta free press news

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 10:13 am

virginia politics
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Board for Contractors

  • Wiley “Bif” Johnson*of Amherst, President and CEO, Hurt & Proffitt, Inc.
  • Doug Lowe* of Charlottesville, Owner of Sagebuild Consulting, LLC.

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators

  • Toby F. Edwards of Meadowview, Executive Director, Cumberland Plateau Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (Serving the Counties of Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell)
  • W. Lawhorne of Bedford, Director of Public Works, Town of Bedford

Board of Coal Mining Examiners

  • Quintin Justice of Tazewell, Mine Engineer, Coronado Coal – Buchanan Mine

Board of Conservation and Recreation

  • Kat Maybury* of Albemarle, Conservation Professional, Retired
  • Cisco C. Minthorn of Alexandria, Vice President, Government Affairs, Information Technology Industry Council
  • Esther M. Nizer* of Elkton
  • Ross Stewart of New Kent, Tribal Council Member, Chickahominy Indian Tribe

Board of Directors of the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority

  • Dwight W. McDowell* of Norfolk, Administrator & Volunteer Coordinator, East Ocean View Beach Athletic Association
  • Alexander Scott of Roanoke, Associate Professor, Virginia Western Community College

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance

  • Gabriel LaMois of Alexandria, Chief Operating Officer, Technology Advancement Group (TAG)

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation

  • Jay C. Ford* of Belle Haven, Virginia Policy and Grassroots Advisor, Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Owner, Shine and Rise Farm
  • Lisa Kestner Quigley of Washington County, Executive Director, Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy
  • Woodie Walker of Essex County, Director of Environmental Services, Rappahannock Tribe
  • Krystina E. White of Alexandria, Director of Engagement, The Climate Reality Project

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

  • Brian Ball of Richmond, Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History

  • Emma Ito of Richmond, Director of Education, Virginia Humanities
  • Sherri D. Jordan of Alexandria, Associate Chief Financial Officer, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon

  • Matthew Reisman of Springfield, Director of Global Privacy Policy, Microsoft Corporation

Broadband Advisory Council

  • Casey Logan of Chester, President and CEO, Prince George Electric Cooperative

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Kelley Fanto Deetz of Lynchburg, Director of Collections and Visitor Engagement at Stratford Hall

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board

  • Timothy Browning of Abingdon, Principal Engineer, Artemis Consulting Services

Criminal Justice Services Board

  • Sheriff C. O. Balderson of Montross, Sheriff, Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office
  • Rosario “Angie” Carrera* of Manassas Park, Retired, Fairfax County Government
  • Ebony Clark of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Anti-Violence Project
  • Officer Bennie L. Evans Jr.* of Alexandria, Officer, City of Alexandria Police Department

E 9-1-1 Services

  • Matthew Ogburn of Richmond, Director of State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • Richard A. Mansfield of Hampton, Regional Director, Air Force Sergeants Association

Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board

  • Katie Register of Farmville, Executive Director, Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University
  • Nick Surace* of Annapolis, MD, Senior Counsel, AECOM

Peanut Board

  • Joey G. Doyle* of Emporia, Owner and Operator of Doyle & Doyle Farms

Southeastern Public Service Authority

  • Dale E. Baugh* of Isle of Wight, RDML USN (Retired)
  • Rossen S. Greene of Suffolk, Partner, Pender & Coward, P.C.
  • John Keifer* of Norfolk, Retired Director of Public Works, City of Norfolk
  • Thomas Leahy, P.E.* of Virginia Beach, Retired Deputy City Manager for Infrastructure
  • John T. Maxwell* of Chesapeake, Board Member, Chesapeake Hospital Authority
  • Clarence W. McCoy* of Portsmouth, Retired Portsmouth City Manager
  • Tony Parnell of Courtland
  • Sheryl Raulston* of Franklin, Retired Environmental Health and Safety Manager, International Paper in Franklin

State Certified Seed Board

  • Franklin Hundley of Champlain, President, Hundley Seed Company, Inc.
  • Mark Simmons* of Courtland, VC Procurement Manager, Birdsong Peanuts

State Water Commission

  • Lamont Curtis, PE.* of Newport News, Newport News Department of Engineering

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority

  • Art Espey of Chester, Managing Director, Paladin Global Services
  • Charles Macfarlane of Richmond, Managing Member, Macfarlane Partners, LLC.

Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead, and Home Inspectors

  • Stacy J. Armentrout, Jr. of Chesapeake, Senior Environmental Scientist, Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.
  • Kevin Salva of Williamsburg, Director of Training and Regional Manager, US Inspect Group, Inc.
  • Sharad Tandale of Loudoun County

Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority

  • Morris W. Foster* of Norfolk, Vice President for Research, Old Dominion University
  • General C. Robert Kehler of Alexandria, United States Air Force (Retired) and Consultant, Kehler and Associates

Virginia Cotton Board

  • James L. Babb III of Windsor, Farmer, Babb Farms Inc.
  • Mike Griffin of Suffolk

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

  • Meryem Karad of Richmond
  • Lydia Lawrence of Fairfax, NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Chair, Potomac Riverkeeper Network JEDI Chair
  • Kevin McLean of Ashland, Program Coordinator, Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP)

Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission

  • Michon J. Moon of North Chesterfield, Consultant and Director of Grants for The JXN Project

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority

  • Joseph D. Wilkins, DPT, MSHA of Chester, President, St. Francis Medical Center

Virginia Horse Industry Board

  • Robert Banner* of The Plains, Senior Project Officer of ACRE Investment Management, LLC.
  • Tommy Barron of Bedford County, Field Sales and Tech Representative, Cargill Animal Nutrition
  • Kelly Foltman* of Hillsboro, Veterinarian, Dunthorpe Veterinary Services
  • David Lands of Gloucester, DreamLands Farm

Virginia Latino Advisory Board

  • Yahusef Medina of Richmond, Associate Director of Community Initiatives, Virginia Humanities
  • Lourdes Morales of Arlington, Small Business Manager, Arlington Economic Development

Virginia Lottery Board

  • Ferhan Hamid* of Vienna, President & CEO of Hamid Capital Partners
  • John Powell of Roanoke

Virginia Marine Products Board

  • Michael Congrove of Gwynn, President, Oyster Seed Holdings, Inc.
  • Ann A. Gallivan* of Bayford, CEO, J.C. Walker Brother Inc.
  • Andy Hall* of Reedville, General Manager, Omega Protein
  • James R. Sowers III of Mathews County, Owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC.

Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority

  • Will Fediw of Virginia Beach, Vice President of Industry & Government Affairs, Virginia Maritime Association
  • Ashley K. McLeod of Virginia Beach, Lead Offshore Wind Public Affairs, Avangrid Renewables
  • Eileen Woll of Norfolk, Offshore Energy Program Director, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter

Virginia Potato Board

  • John Holland of Salisbury, MD, Farmer, W. T. Holland & Sons, Inc.
  • David L. Long* of Cape Charles, Owner, Long Grain & Livestock

Virginia Racing Commission

  • Stuart C. Siegel* of Richmond, Retired Chairman, S&K Famous Brands

Virginia Sheep Industry Board

  • Rosalea Potter* of Lexington, Buffalo Creek Beef, Cattlemen’s Market
  • John L. Roberts* of Amelia, Manager, Southside Livestock Market
  • Larry W. Weeks* of Waynesboro, Co-Owner, Triple L Farms

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

  • Ronald K. Hobson, Sr. of Fairfax, Consultant to Dynamic Animation Systems, Inc.

Virginia Small Grains Board

  • Dave Black* of Charles City, Manager, Heritage Farms, LLC
  • Michael Downing* of Lottsburg, President, Bleak House Farm Inc.
  • Lynn P. Gayle* of Accomack, President, Mount Nebo Farms, LLC
  • Jimmy Oliver of Windsor, Oliver Farms, LLC.
  • Candice M. Wilson* of West Point, Office Manager, The Mennel Milling Company

Virginia Spirits Board

  • Vicki Haneberg of Richmond, Founder, Virago Spirits LLC.
  • Matthew Harris* of Hartfield, Manager, Harris Farms Inc.
  • Tim Nicholsof Abingdon, Master Distiller, Appalachian Heritage Distillery in Damascus Virginia
  • Brian Prewitt* of Fredericksburg, Master Distiller, A. Smith Bowman Distillery

*denotes reappointment