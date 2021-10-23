Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Apprenticeship Council
- Christopher M. Cash* of Manassas, Director of Apprenticeship, NECA/IBEW Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee
- Dudley Harris* of Newport News, Vice President-Special Projects, Bay Electric Co., Inc.
Board of Juvenile Justice
- Eric English of Henrico, Chief of Police, Henrico County Police Division
- Tyren Frazier* of Chesterfield, Executive Director, Chesterfield Education Foundation
- William M. Johnson of Chesterfield, Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance, Virginia Community College System
- Scott Kizner, Ph.D* of Richmond, Adjunct Professor, George Mason University; Standards of Quality Compliance Manager, Virginia Department of Education; Retired Superintendent
- Robert Vilchez* of Alexandria, Coordinator, Arlington Gang Prevention Task Force; Supervisor, Detention Diversion Program and Electronic Monitoring
- Synethia White of Hampton, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Cities United
Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority
- John A. Mahone* of Glen Allen, Former Deputy Secretary of Finance, and Former Deputy Chief of Staff in the Governor’s Office
Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall
- Ed Graber* of Fairfax, Principal, Edmund Graber Government and Public Affairs Consulting
- Eileen Cassidy Rivera* of Alexandria, Vice President, Communications and Public Relations, Maximus Corporation
- Tim Sargeant* of Fairfax County, Government and Community Relations, Dominion Energy
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- Jack Hilgers of Virginia Beach, Retired, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps
- Sha’ron D. Martin, PRPEC of Virginia Beach, Fleet Reserve Association
- Richard Raskin of Manassas, Past State Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Virginia
- Rich Shook of Yorktown, President, VARAS Consulting LLC
- Denice Faircloth Williams* of Suffolk, Retired, United States Marine Corps
- Colonel Monti Zimmerman* of Manassas, Retired, US Army
Milk Commission
- James D. Kerr* of Amelia, Dairy Farmer, Ameva Farm Inc.
- Sandra Welsford of Arlington, Nicecream
Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission
- The Honorable Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace* of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council
- Christina Harrison M.Ed. of Bristol, Developmental Educator, Infant and Toddler Connection of Central Virginia and Roanoke Valley
- The Honorable Ghazala Hashmi* of Midlothian, Member, Senate of Virginia
- Kendall Lee, Ed.D.* of Kenbridge, Assistant Director, Longwood Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services, Longwood University
- Heather Rogers of Palmyra, Academy Principal, Charlottesville Ballet Academy
*denotes reappointment