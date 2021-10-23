Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 3:40 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Apprenticeship Council

  • Christopher M. Cash* of Manassas, Director of Apprenticeship, NECA/IBEW Local 26 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee
  • Dudley Harris* of Newport News, Vice President-Special Projects, Bay Electric Co., Inc.

Board of Juvenile Justice

  • Eric English of Henrico, Chief of Police, Henrico County Police Division
  • Tyren Frazier* of Chesterfield, Executive Director, Chesterfield Education Foundation
  • William M. Johnson of Chesterfield, Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance, Virginia Community College System
  • Scott Kizner, Ph.D* of Richmond, Adjunct Professor, George Mason University; Standards of Quality Compliance Manager, Virginia Department of Education; Retired Superintendent
  • Robert Vilchez* of Alexandria, Coordinator, Arlington Gang Prevention Task Force; Supervisor, Detention Diversion Program and Electronic Monitoring
  • Synethia White of Hampton, Director of Strategic Initiatives, Cities United

Board of the Virginia Public Building Authority

  • John A. Mahone* of Glen Allen, Former Deputy Secretary of Finance, and Former Deputy Chief of Staff in the Governor’s Office

Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall

  • Ed Graber* of Fairfax, Principal, Edmund Graber Government and Public Affairs Consulting
  • Eileen Cassidy Rivera* of Alexandria, Vice President, Communications and Public Relations, Maximus Corporation
  • Tim Sargeant* of Fairfax County, Government and Community Relations, Dominion Energy

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • Jack Hilgers of Virginia Beach, Retired, Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps
  • Sha’ron D. Martin, PRPEC of Virginia Beach, Fleet Reserve Association
  • Richard Raskin of Manassas, Past State Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Virginia
  • Rich Shook of Yorktown, President, VARAS Consulting LLC
  • Denice Faircloth Williams* of Suffolk, Retired, United States Marine Corps
  • Colonel Monti Zimmerman* of Manassas, Retired, US Army

Milk Commission

  • James D. Kerr* of Amelia, Dairy Farmer, Ameva Farm Inc.
  • Sandra Welsford of Arlington, Nicecream

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission 

  • The Honorable Lou Ann Jessee-Wallace* of St. Paul, Russell County Board of Supervisors, District II

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council

  • Christina Harrison M.Ed. of Bristol, Developmental Educator, Infant and Toddler Connection of Central Virginia and Roanoke Valley
  • The Honorable Ghazala Hashmi* of Midlothian, Member, Senate of Virginia
  • Kendall Lee, Ed.D.* of Kenbridge, Assistant Director, Longwood Speech, Hearing, and Learning Services, Longwood University
  • Heather Rogers of Palmyra, Academy Principal, Charlottesville Ballet Academy

*denotes reappointment


augusta free press news