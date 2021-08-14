Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects
- April C. Drake of Alexandria, Senior Project Architect, HDR Inc.
- Vickie McEntire Anglin* of Bristow, Licensed Land Surveyor, Fairfax County Surveyor
- Jim Kelly, PE* of Williamsburg, Engineering Manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Ann P. Stokes* of Norfolk, Principal, Ann P. Stokes Landscape Architects, LLC
State Board of Local and Regional Jails
- Charles Jett* of Stafford, Retired Sheriff
- Cleopatra Lightfoot-Booker of Hanover, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Vice President, UnitedHealth Group
- Roland B. “Randy” Sherrod, Jr. of Mechanicsville, Manager, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP
Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth
- Karin T. Addison* ofMidlothian, Director, Troutman Pepper Strategies
- Yaseen Bhatti of Chesterfield, Student, Cloverhill High School
- Patte Gleason Koval* of Richmond, Consultant, The Monument Group
- Ghulam D. Qureshi, MD* of Henrico, Hematologist and Oncologist, West End Hematology & Medical Oncology Group Inc.
Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee
- Julie Green Bataille of McLean, Senior Vice President, GMMB, Inc.
- Ikeita Cantú Hinojosa* of McLean, Principal, ICH Services LLC
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority
- Victor O. Cardwell* of Salem, Principal and Chairman, Woods Rogers PLC
- Cynthia Moses-Nedd* of Prince William, Chief of Staff, Office of Wildland Fire, United States Department of the Interior
- Mariia Zimmerman* of Richmond, Principal, MZ Strategies, LLC
Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board
- Charles A. “Chuck” Arnason* of Blackstone, Director, Piedmont Soil and Water District
- Stephen R. Hill of Madison, Retired National Security Consultant
Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority
- Paul Grems Duncan* of Oakton, Practice Leader, MPR Associates, Inc.
- William Gathright, PhD* of Bumpass, Chief Technology Officer at Talos IoT
- Rumy J. Mohta of Chesterfield, CEO, ATLAS Branding and Commercial Financing
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission
- Greg Hull* of Reedville, Retired Public Transportation Executive
*denotes reappointment