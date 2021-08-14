Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, 12:07 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Board for Architects, Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, Certified Interior Designers and Landscape Architects

  • April C. Drake of Alexandria, Senior Project Architect, HDR Inc.
  • Vickie McEntire Anglin* of Bristow, Licensed Land Surveyor, Fairfax County Surveyor
  • Jim Kelly, PE* of Williamsburg, Engineering Manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Ann P. Stokes* of Norfolk, Principal, Ann P. Stokes Landscape Architects, LLC

State Board of Local and Regional Jails

  • Charles Jett* of Stafford, Retired Sheriff
  • Cleopatra Lightfoot-Booker of Hanover, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Vice President, UnitedHealth Group
  • Roland B. “Randy” Sherrod, Jr. of Mechanicsville, Manager, Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP

Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth

  • Karin T. Addison* ofMidlothian, Director, Troutman Pepper Strategies
  • Yaseen Bhatti of Chesterfield, Student, Cloverhill High School
  • Patte Gleason Koval* of Richmond, Consultant, The Monument Group
  • Ghulam D. Qureshi, MD* of Henrico, Hematologist and Oncologist, West End Hematology & Medical Oncology Group Inc.

Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee

  • Julie Green Bataille of McLean, Senior Vice President, GMMB, Inc.
  • Ikeita Cantú Hinojosa* of McLean, Principal, ICH Services LLC

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority

  • Victor O. Cardwell* of Salem, Principal and Chairman, Woods Rogers PLC
  • Cynthia Moses-Nedd* of Prince William, Chief of Staff, Office of Wildland Fire, United States Department of the Interior
  • Mariia Zimmerman* of Richmond, Principal, MZ Strategies, LLC

Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board

  • Charles A. “Chuck” Arnason* of Blackstone, Director, Piedmont Soil and Water District
  • Stephen R. Hill of Madison, Retired National Security Consultant

Virginia Solar Energy Development and Energy Storage Authority

  • Paul Grems Duncan* of Oakton, Practice Leader, MPR Associates, Inc.
  • William Gathright, PhD* of Bumpass, Chief Technology Officer at Talos IoT
  • Rumy J. Mohta of Chesterfield, CEO, ATLAS Branding and Commercial Financing

Washington Metrorail Safety Commission

  • Greg Hull* of Reedville, Retired Public Transportation Executive

*denotes reappointment


Augusta Health Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press