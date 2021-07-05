first bank  

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jul. 5, 2021, 12:03 am

virginia politics
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration.

Labor Department

  • Hannah Mercer of Richmond has been appointment as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Labor

Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting

  • Nicole M. Meredith* of Prince George, Registered Nurse CNOR CLN V, Bon Secours Mercy Hospital and Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates

  • Robert M. Blue of Richmond, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Dominion Energy

Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority

  • Eva Teig Hardy* of Richmond, Retired, Executive Vice President, Dominion Energy and former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources
  • Maurice A. Jones of Norfolk, CEO, OneTen and CEO and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade
  • Aubrey L. Layne, Jr. of Chesapeake, Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief of Staff, Sentara Healthcare
  • Edward F. O’Callaghan of Virginia Beach, President and Owner, Audax Transportation
  • Faith B. Power, EdD* of Winchester, Executive Director, The Laurel Center

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon

  • Jamie O. Bosket of Richmond, President and CEO, Virginia Museum of History and Culture
  • Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, Principal Associate, State and Local Government Affairs, Capital One

State Board of Elections

  • Angela Chiang of Chesterfield, Retired, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and Founding Member, Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia
  • The Honorable Donald W. Merricks of Pittsylvania County, Retired Business Owner and Bank Executive

*denotes reappointment


Augusta Free Press