Northam announces administration appointments
Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration.
Labor Department
- Hannah Mercer of Richmond has been appointment as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Labor
Advisory Board on Surgical Assisting
- Nicole M. Meredith* of Prince George, Registered Nurse CNOR CLN V, Bon Secours Mercy Hospital and Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates
- Robert M. Blue of Richmond, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Dominion Energy
Board of Commissioners of the Virginia Port Authority
- Eva Teig Hardy* of Richmond, Retired, Executive Vice President, Dominion Energy and former Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources
- Maurice A. Jones of Norfolk, CEO, OneTen and CEO and former Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade
- Aubrey L. Layne, Jr. of Chesapeake, Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief of Staff, Sentara Healthcare
- Edward F. O’Callaghan of Virginia Beach, President and Owner, Audax Transportation
- Faith B. Power, EdD* of Winchester, Executive Director, The Laurel Center
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon
- Jamie O. Bosket of Richmond, President and CEO, Virginia Museum of History and Culture
- Lisette P. Carbajal of Richmond, Principal Associate, State and Local Government Affairs, Capital One
State Board of Elections
- Angela Chiang of Chesterfield, Retired, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity and Founding Member, Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia
- The Honorable Donald W. Merricks of Pittsylvania County, Retired Business Owner and Bank Executive
*denotes reappointment