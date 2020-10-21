Northam announces actions on special session COVID-19, police reform bills

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed 16 new laws coming out of the ongoing special session, and proposed changes to five bills that will support the Commonwealth’s ongoing COVID-19 response and advance criminal justice reform.

“I am proud to sign new laws that strengthen our COVID-19 response efforts and make our criminal system more equitable,” Northam said in a statement. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work this session, and look forward to signing more critically important legislation in the coming days.”

COVID-19 response and recovery efforts

Police reform

House Bill 5098 (Del. Askew) increases the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

(Del. Askew) increases the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. House Bill 5072 (Del. Lopez) and Senate Bill 5024 (Sen. Lucas) allow the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers.

(Del. Lopez) and (Sen. Lucas) allow the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers. House Bill 5062 (Del. Mullin) and Senate Bill 5033 (Sen. Surovell) restore the practice of requiring judges to dismiss charges when both parties (prosecution and defense) agree.

Northam proposed changes to the following bills

House Bill 5046 (Del. D. Adams) and Senate Bill 5080 (Sen. Barker) expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care. Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage.

(Del. D. Adams) and (Sen. Barker) expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care. Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage. House Bill 5115 (Del. Price) expands eviction protections for Virginians who experienced a loss of wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage.

(Del. Price) expands eviction protections for Virginians who experienced a loss of wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage. House Bill 5058 (Del. Hope) and Senate Bill 5029 (Sen. Lucas) prohibit law enforcement from initiating traffic stops in certain instances. Northam amended this legislation to ensure law enforcement can initiate a traffic stop when an individual is driving at night without the use of both headlights and/or without the use of both break lights.

A full list of legislation signed by the governor from the Special Session can be found here.

