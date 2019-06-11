Northam announces $4.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants
Gov. Ralph Northam is recommending more than $4.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants for 20 projects in the Appalachian Region, which encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia.
ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.
“Appalachian Regional Commission grants are a vital resource for communities in this important region of our Commonwealth,” said Northam. “This funding will support projects that aim to build on the momentum of other state and local initiatives to train our workforce, improve critical infrastructure, and create jobs and opportunity throughout Appalachia.”
Established in 1965, the general goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic prosperity that more completely reflects the nation’s overall prosperity. ARC funds are broadly aimed at providing economic development in the Appalachian Region by funding projects that support the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities while preserving their character. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to assist in developing strategic projects that are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor.
“These proposed projects will strategically invest in Virginia’s Appalachian communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “ARC grants are targeted to enhance community development initiatives and to be combined with other local, state, and federal resources to improve economic opportunity for Appalachian residents.”
The following projects are recommended for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission:
|Applicant
|Project Name
|Award
|Buchanan County
|Paw Paw Waterline Extension
|$500,000
|City of Covington
|Alleghany Highlands Drone Zone
|$217,625
|City of Radford
|Downtown City of Radford Planning Grant
|$35,000
|Craig County
|Craig County Resource Center
|$250,000
|Friends of Southwest Virginia
|Trail Development, Sustainability and Connectivity in the Mount Rogers Anchor Area
|$100,000
|Town of Haysi
|Haysi Trails Center
|$500,000
|Henry County
|Fieldale Recreation Center Improvements
|$50,000
|Lee County
|Giles Hollow Waterline Extension
|$500,000
|Lee County
|Western Lee Sewer Infrastructure Project
|$500,000
|LENOWISCO PDC
|Community Foundation Development Project for SWVA
|$47,551
|Patrick County
|Healthy Patrick County
|$45,000
|Town of Pulaski
|Pulaski Works: Planning for a Training Center and Makerspace
|$44,142
|Town of Pulaski
|Sanitary Sewer Improvements:
James Hardie Facility
|$500,000
|Town of St. Paul
|Lyric Theater
|$200,000
|Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (Spearhead Trails)
|Catalyst for Growth in Developing the Tourism Economy of the Coalfields
|$300,000
|Virginia Coalfield Regional Tourism Development Authority
|Clinch-Powell-Big Sandy Biodiversity and Conservation Destination Center
|$209,590
|Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority
|NRV Commerce Park Grading
|$364,000
|Wise County
|Banner Sewer Project
|$500,000
|Wise County IDA
|Expanding Life Saving Healthcare Networks with UAS Technology and Training for Remote Medical Facilities in SWVA Feasibility Study
|$50,000
|Wise County IDA
|Feasibility of Economic Diversification Through Commercial Graphene Applications
|$50,000
|TOTAL RECOMMENDED
|$4,962,908
Pre-order for $20: click here.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.