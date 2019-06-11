Northam announces $4.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants

Gov. Ralph Northam is recommending more than $4.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grants for 20 projects in the Appalachian Region, which encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia.

ARC will finalize approval of these project awards later this year.

“Appalachian Regional Commission grants are a vital resource for communities in this important region of our Commonwealth,” said Northam. “This funding will support projects that aim to build on the momentum of other state and local initiatives to train our workforce, improve critical infrastructure, and create jobs and opportunity throughout Appalachia.”

Established in 1965, the general goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic prosperity that more completely reflects the nation’s overall prosperity. ARC funds are broadly aimed at providing economic development in the Appalachian Region by funding projects that support the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities while preserving their character. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) works with localities and stakeholders in the region to assist in developing strategic projects that are evaluated by DHCD and the Governor.

“These proposed projects will strategically invest in Virginia’s Appalachian communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “ARC grants are targeted to enhance community development initiatives and to be combined with other local, state, and federal resources to improve economic opportunity for Appalachian residents.”

The following projects are recommended for funding to the Appalachian Regional Commission:

Applicant Project Name Award Buchanan County Paw Paw Waterline Extension $500,000 City of Covington Alleghany Highlands Drone Zone $217,625 City of Radford Downtown City of Radford Planning Grant $35,000 Craig County Craig County Resource Center $250,000 Friends of Southwest Virginia Trail Development, Sustainability and Connectivity in the Mount Rogers Anchor Area $100,000 Town of Haysi Haysi Trails Center $500,000 Henry County Fieldale Recreation Center Improvements $50,000 Lee County Giles Hollow Waterline Extension $500,000 Lee County Western Lee Sewer Infrastructure Project $500,000 LENOWISCO PDC Community Foundation Development Project for SWVA $47,551 Patrick County Healthy Patrick County $45,000 Town of Pulaski Pulaski Works: Planning for a Training Center and Makerspace $44,142 Town of Pulaski Sanitary Sewer Improvements:

James Hardie Facility $500,000 Town of St. Paul Lyric Theater $200,000 Southwest Regional Recreation Authority (Spearhead Trails) Catalyst for Growth in Developing the Tourism Economy of the Coalfields $300,000 Virginia Coalfield Regional Tourism Development Authority Clinch-Powell-Big Sandy Biodiversity and Conservation Destination Center $209,590 Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority NRV Commerce Park Grading $364,000 Wise County Banner Sewer Project $500,000 Wise County IDA Expanding Life Saving Healthcare Networks with UAS Technology and Training for Remote Medical Facilities in SWVA Feasibility Study $50,000 Wise County IDA Feasibility of Economic Diversification Through Commercial Graphene Applications $50,000 TOTAL RECOMMENDED $4,962,908

