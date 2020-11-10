Northam announces $25M in CARES Act funding for Medicaid day support providers

Virginia will allocate $25 million to fund monthly retainer payments for day support programs that provide services for Virginians with developmental disabilities.

These programs offer day support, community engagement, and community coaching to individuals who are receiving Medicaid’s developmental disability waiver services.

“Day support programs provide opportunities for Virginians with developmental disabilities to gain important life skills and have meaningful social interaction, but they have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “This funding will extend much-needed support to these facilities so they can keep their doors open and continue to serve our communities.”

Many day support programs have had to change their service delivery models and limit the services they provide and the number of clients they are able to serve. This has had an impact on their budgets and ability to remain open. Between March 12 and July 31, these providers were allowed to bill Medicaid for retainer payments instead of services.

New budget language extends the ability of the Department of Medical Assistance Services to offer similar payments through the end of December, using this CARES Act funding. DMAS will administer the payments and determine eligibility.

Payments will cover the period from Aug. 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.

