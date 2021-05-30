Northam announces 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants

Published Sunday, May. 30, 2021, 7:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants.

Former Gov.r Chuck Robb established the program in 1982, giving rising college seniors, graduating seniors, and graduate students an opportunity to gain firsthand experience working under Cabinet secretaries and alongside staff in the Office of the Governor.

For the first time in the program’s history, all Fellows will receive a stipend of $3,600. This is the result of Governor Northam’s commitment to remove barriers to opportunity and an historic investment into the program through his proposed budgets over the last two years.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of Fellows to the Governor’s Office and the unique perspectives, energy, and experiences that each one of them brings to our Administration,” Northam said. “Our Commonwealth is fortunate to have these talented young Virginians serving in state government and I look forward to their contributions as we continue working to build a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive Virginia.”

Each Fellow is placed in a division of the Office of the Governor for the duration of the summer. Through a variety of projects, Fellows will sharpen their leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the work and decision-making at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch. The Fellows also learn from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and take field trips across the Commonwealth.

The Governor’s Fellows Program is open to students at Virginia colleges and universities as well as Virginia residents studying outside of the Commonwealth.

Below is a list of the 2021 Governor’s Fellows Program participants:

Abby Admete , University of Richmond

, University of Richmond Dymon Bailey , George Mason University

, George Mason University Emily Baker , James Madison University

, James Madison University Whitney Brown , Virginia Commonwealth University

, Virginia Commonwealth University Kameron Clarke , Virginia Wesleyan University

, Virginia Wesleyan University Nadiah Cooper , William & Mary

, William & Mary Dominique Dowling , George Mason University

, George Mason University Jordan Frijas , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech Ja’Neese Jefferson , Virginia State University

, Virginia State University Michael Jerakis , William & Mary

, William & Mary Maya Link , University of Virginia

, University of Virginia Javion Peterson , Longwood University

, Longwood University Alexandra Pillion , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech Grace Poreda , William & Mary

, William & Mary Alicia Pullen , Old Dominion University

, Old Dominion University Mary Olivia Rentner , William & Mary

, William & Mary Jose Daniel Rico , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech Randall Joseph Riffle , William & Mary

, William & Mary Ashley Scott , Princeton University

, Princeton University Da’Quan Saunders-McNear , Virginia Commonwealth University

, Virginia Commonwealth University Dawann Steagall, Jr. , Old Dominion University

, Old Dominion University Nathan Tatum , University of Richmond

, University of Richmond Megan Weeks , University of Mary Washington

, University of Mary Washington Tucker Wayne , Christopher Newport University

, Christopher Newport University Omer Yousuf, George Mason University

Additional information about the Governor’s Fellows Program is available here.

Related

Comments