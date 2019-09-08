Northam announces 2019 Technology Award winners

Published Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, 12:00 am

Gov. Ralph Northam recognized 22 Virginia government entities for their innovative approaches to improving the delivery and efficiency of government services.

The winners, which represent state agencies, localities, and educational institutions, were named in nine categories and were judged by a panel of Virginia government information technology (IT) experts.

“With these awards, we celebrate the talented individuals and collaborative efforts that are making life better for all Virginians and positioning the Commonwealth as a hub for innovation,” said Northam. “From using data and analytics to better address the opioid crisis, to expanding broadband access and improving the IT security of our elections, each of these projects uses technology to make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves.”

Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe presented the annual Governor’s Technology Awards on behalf of Governor Northam during a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS).

“These IT projects and the employees who made them happen deserve our attention and to be honored for their efforts,” said Secretary Conner. “I am very proud of these winners. It is exciting to see innovation at work in these projects.”

Additional information about the winning entries and award recipients can be found here.

The 2019 Virginia Governor’s Technology Awards winners, by category:

CROSS-BOUNDARY COLLABORATION

  • NextGen 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point
    County of Roanoke
  • StormSense: Automated Flood Monitoring, Alerting and Forecasting in Tidewater Virginia
    Virginia Institute of Marine Science

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO CITIZEN

  • Virginia’s Wetland Condition Assessment Tool (WetCAT)
    Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
  • VB Connect
    City of Virginia Beach
  • Free Meal Program
    City of Charlottesville

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO BUSINESS

  • Newborn Screening Timeliness Report Card
    Virginia Department of General Services
  • Demand Planning and Supplier Scorecards
    Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT

  • Medallion Web Mapping Applications
    Fairfax County
  • Fiber Network Initiative
    Spotsylvania County
  • Highway Maintenance Management System
    Virginia Department of Transportation

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

  • StormSense Alerts
    City of Newport News
  • Unmanned Aerial Systems Policy and Program
    Chesterfield County

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION

  • Service-Learning Tool
    Old Dominion University
  • Anatomage Tables
    Patrick Henry Community College

INNOVATIVE USE OF BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS

  • Traffic Data-Sharing Partnership
    City of Virginia Beach
  • Data Innovation Initiative
    City of Norfolk
  • Opioid Data-Sharing Platform
    Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT)
    Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services
  • BabyCare Analytics
    Chesapeake Health Department

BEST CYBERSECURITY INITIATIVE

  • Two-Factor Authentication Initiative
    Virginia Department of Elections
  • Citizen Cyber Security
    York County

BEST CITIZEN PORTAL

  • Tourism Interactive Web Maps: Bike Trails and Toast the Coast
    City of Newport News
  • REAL ID: Start Online
    Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles


