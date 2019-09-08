Northam announces 2019 Technology Award winners
Gov. Ralph Northam recognized 22 Virginia government entities for their innovative approaches to improving the delivery and efficiency of government services.
The winners, which represent state agencies, localities, and educational institutions, were named in nine categories and were judged by a panel of Virginia government information technology (IT) experts.
“With these awards, we celebrate the talented individuals and collaborative efforts that are making life better for all Virginians and positioning the Commonwealth as a hub for innovation,” said Northam. “From using data and analytics to better address the opioid crisis, to expanding broadband access and improving the IT security of our elections, each of these projects uses technology to make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves.”
Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe presented the annual Governor’s Technology Awards on behalf of Governor Northam during a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS).
“These IT projects and the employees who made them happen deserve our attention and to be honored for their efforts,” said Secretary Conner. “I am very proud of these winners. It is exciting to see innovation at work in these projects.”
Additional information about the winning entries and award recipients can be found here.
The 2019 Virginia Governor’s Technology Awards winners, by category:
CROSS-BOUNDARY COLLABORATION
- NextGen 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point
County of Roanoke
- StormSense: Automated Flood Monitoring, Alerting and Forecasting in Tidewater Virginia
Virginia Institute of Marine Science
IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO CITIZEN
- Virginia’s Wetland Condition Assessment Tool (WetCAT)
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality
- VB Connect
City of Virginia Beach
- Free Meal Program
City of Charlottesville
IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO BUSINESS
- Newborn Screening Timeliness Report Card
Virginia Department of General Services
- Demand Planning and Supplier Scorecards
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority
IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT
- Medallion Web Mapping Applications
Fairfax County
- Fiber Network Initiative
Spotsylvania County
- Highway Maintenance Management System
Virginia Department of Transportation
INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- StormSense Alerts
City of Newport News
- Unmanned Aerial Systems Policy and Program
Chesterfield County
INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION
- Service-Learning Tool
Old Dominion University
- Anatomage Tables
Patrick Henry Community College
INNOVATIVE USE OF BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS
- Traffic Data-Sharing Partnership
City of Virginia Beach
- Data Innovation Initiative
City of Norfolk
- Opioid Data-Sharing Platform
Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT)
Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services
- BabyCare Analytics
Chesapeake Health Department
BEST CYBERSECURITY INITIATIVE
- Two-Factor Authentication Initiative
Virginia Department of Elections
- Citizen Cyber Security
York County
BEST CITIZEN PORTAL
- Tourism Interactive Web Maps: Bike Trails and Toast the Coast
City of Newport News
- REAL ID: Start Online
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
