Northam announces 2019 Technology Award winners

Gov. Ralph Northam recognized 22 Virginia government entities for their innovative approaches to improving the delivery and efficiency of government services.

The winners, which represent state agencies, localities, and educational institutions, were named in nine categories and were judged by a panel of Virginia government information technology (IT) experts.

“With these awards, we celebrate the talented individuals and collaborative efforts that are making life better for all Virginians and positioning the Commonwealth as a hub for innovation,” said Northam. “From using data and analytics to better address the opioid crisis, to expanding broadband access and improving the IT security of our elections, each of these projects uses technology to make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves.”

Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner and Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe presented the annual Governor’s Technology Awards on behalf of Governor Northam during a special ceremony at the Commonwealth of Virginia Innovative Technology Symposium (COVITS).

“These IT projects and the employees who made them happen deserve our attention and to be honored for their efforts,” said Secretary Conner. “I am very proud of these winners. It is exciting to see innovation at work in these projects.”

The 2019 Virginia Governor’s Technology Awards winners, by category:

CROSS-BOUNDARY COLLABORATION

NextGen 9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point

County of Roanoke

County of Roanoke StormSense: Automated Flood Monitoring, Alerting and Forecasting in Tidewater Virginia

Virginia Institute of Marine Science

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO CITIZEN

Virginia’s Wetland Condition Assessment Tool (WetCAT)

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality VB Connect

City of Virginia Beach

City of Virginia Beach Free Meal Program

City of Charlottesville

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO BUSINESS

Newborn Screening Timeliness Report Card

Virginia Department of General Services

Demand Planning and Supplier Scorecards

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

IT AS EFFICIENCY DRIVER – GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT

Medallion Web Mapping Applications

Fairfax County

Fiber Network Initiative

Spotsylvania County

Highway Maintenance Management System

Virginia Department of Transportation

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT

StormSense Alerts

City of Newport News

City of Newport News Unmanned Aerial Systems Policy and Program

Chesterfield County

INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION

Service-Learning Tool

Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University Anatomage Tables

Patrick Henry Community College

INNOVATIVE USE OF BIG DATA AND ANALYTICS

Traffic Data-Sharing Partnership

City of Virginia Beach

City of Virginia Beach Data Innovation Initiative

City of Norfolk

City of Norfolk Opioid Data-Sharing Platform

Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT)

Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

Chesapeake Health Department

BEST CYBERSECURITY INITIATIVE

Two-Factor Authentication Initiative

Virginia Department of Elections

Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Cyber Security

York County

BEST CITIZEN PORTAL

Tourism Interactive Web Maps: Bike Trails and Toast the Coast

City of Newport News

City of Newport News REAL ID: Start Online

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

