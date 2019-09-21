Northam announces 2019 Governor’s Honor Awards recipients

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Honor Awards during a ceremony this week at the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

Previously named the Governor’s Awards for Public Service, the awards were expanded this year to honor state employees in 11 categories who have demonstrated exemplary service and commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“These state employees embody the integrity, professionalism, innovation, and dedication that helps government deliver better results and services for the people of Virginia,” said Northam. “We are fortunate to have such outstanding public servants working on behalf of Virginians each and every day, and I am pleased to celebrate their accomplishments and important contributions to our Commonwealth and our communities with these awards.”

“I am proud of our state employees and their commitment to public service,” said Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner. “Whether improving schools, ensuring safety, rebuilding after disasters, providing health services, preserving the environment, or supporting veterans and military families, our employees get things done.”

For a full list of award winners, click here.