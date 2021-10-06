Northam announces $2.5M for clean water in Russell County ﻿

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced more than $2.5 million in grants to help Russell County upgrade water quality for 240 households and support a regional wastewater project in the Dante area.

The project, funded by Community Development Block Grants, will improve water quality flowing from Lick Creek into the Clinch River, a major water source for the area and the centerpiece of the Clinch River State Park.

“Safe and reliable water infrastructure is an important way to keep communities healthy,” Northam said. “The Community Development Block Grant program is a vital tool in ensuring everyone across the Commonwealth has access to safe drinking water and reliable wastewater systems. This grant will help Russell County keep its residents safe and protect the Clinch River.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development has administered the federally-funded Community Development Block Grants program since 1982. Virginia has received approximately $18.5 million from this program annually. Funding is allocated among local government applicants through a competitive process using objective scoring criteria developed with eligible localities. This project is funded through the Community Development Block Grants Regional Water and Wastewater program, which is designed to address water and wastewater improvements on a regional scale.

“Community Development Block Grants funding provides critical aid aimed at increasing the quality of life for many Virginians,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Improving the water and wastewater systems in Russell County will increase the water quality of the Clinch River, which will enhance tourism opportunities and provide a welcome boost to the regional economy.”