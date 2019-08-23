Northam announces $13.4M in Community Development Block Grants
Gov. Ralph Northam announced more than $13.4 million in Community Development Block Grants for the counties of Accomack, Alleghany, Grayson, Greensville, James City, Lee, Mecklenburg, Russell, and Wise, and the towns of Appomattox, Chase City, La Crosse, Parksley, and South Boston.
Northam made the announcement at a Friday event in Greensville, where he presented local officials with a check for one of the fourteen awarded projects.
“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to be a vital resource for funding projects that help build strong regional economies throughout Virginia and address the most pressing needs in our communities,” said Northam. “The localities receiving these grant awards are making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, and downtown revitalization that will enable them to deliver essential services to their citizens and attract new residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Since 1982, the federally-funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and Virginia receives approximately $18.1 million annually for this grant program. CDBG grants are awarded through a competitive process. Most projects benefit low- and moderate-income persons, and many projects are targeted for the prevention or elimination of dilapidated structures and blighted conditions.
“These grants fund 14 different projects targeted to improve quality of life,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “CDBG is a flexible tool we utilize to help address blight, improve housing, provide facilities for a variety of needed services, and increase access to water and sewer in communities throughout the Commonwealth.”
2019 CDBG Competitive Grant Awards
|Locality
|Project Name
|Award
|Accomack County
|Gospel Temple/Adams Crossing CDBG Project
|$700,000
|Alleghany County
|Wrightsville Community Revitalization Project
|$1,400,000
|Town of Appomattox
|Appomattox Downtown Revitalization
|$700,000
|Town of Chase City
|Endly Street Phase II
|$1,374,406
|Grayson County
|Eagle Bottom Housing Phase II
|$523,200
|Greensville County
|Washington Park Phase VI
|$1,353,241
|James City County
|James City County Scattered Site Rehab
|$1,000,000
|Town of La Crosse
|Pine Street Neighborhood Improvement Phase I
|$1,397,044
|Lee County
|St. Charles Water Line Replacement Phase III
|$1,000,000
|Mecklenburg County
|Quail Hollow Road Housing Rehab Project
|$1,000,000
|Town of Parksley
|Parksley Downtown Revitalization
|$700,000
|Russell County
|Belfast Waterline Extension Project Phase II Letter of Intent
|$630,000
|Town of South Boston
|Poplar Creek Homes Letter of Intent
|$700,000
|Wise County
|Banner Sewer Project
|$954,000
|TOTAL:
|$13,431,891
