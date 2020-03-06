Northam announces 12th annual Conference on Agricultural Trade
Gov. Ralph Northam will co-host the 12th annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade on Tuesday, March 10 at the Richmond Marriott Hotel.
The event is held annually in partnership with Virginia Tech’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, and the Port of Virginia.
The conference will focus on the current trade environment, challenges and opportunities for agricultural and forestry exports, recent trade negotiations. Speakers will also address the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on global trade.
Representing the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Indonesian Agricultural Attaché Mr. Hari Edi Soekirno will discuss the current trade relationship between the two countries and opportunities for trade growth between Indonesia and the Commonwealth. Virginia exported more than $86 million of agriculture and forestry products to Indonesia last year.
“International trade is a critical component of Virginia’s economic success, especially for agriculture and forestry, which are the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private sector industries,” Northam said. “The Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade continues to provide a forum for agriculture and forestry producers across the Commonwealth to hear from experts and find opportunities to successfully expand into global markets.”
Northam will deliver the keynote address at the conference, highlighting the Commonwealth’s recently released International Trade Strategic Plan and discussing how exports of agriculture and forestry products play a key role in maintaining Virginia’s status as the number one state for business.
“Today’s agriculture and forestry economy is truly global, and Virginia’s producers rely on international trade to enter new and existing markets and create value,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “From the development of the Commonwealth’s first International Trade Strategic Plan to our participation in many trade missions to key markets around the world, our administration continues to work to promote Virginia products all over the globe.”
Other conference speakers will include Stephen Censky, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Dr. Robert Johannson, USDA Chief Economist, and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.
Several panel discussions will focus on the importance of agriculture and forestry exports to the Commonwealth and topics will include:
- Top commodity interests from the perspectives of the National Cotton Council, the American Peanut Council, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
- View from economists featuring experts from John Deere, Smithfield, and the American Farm Bureau.
- Forestry and forest products industry impacts with experts from the American Hardwood Export Council, Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), and Meherrin River Forest Products, a native Virginia lumber exporter.
This year’s conference also includes a post-conference seminar titled, “Exporting Basics and Beyond” on Wednesday, March 11 for producers and agribusinesses who are new to exporting. Sessions will provide international marketing information and resources on export readiness, determining top markets, freight forwarding, pricing, and structuring and receiving payments.
For more information about the conference or to register, click here.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.