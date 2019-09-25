Northam administration to host maternal health listening sessions

Published Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019, 1:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal to eliminate the racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate in Virginia by 2025.

The Office of Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will hold a series of listening sessions and community roundtables across the Commonwealth this fall.

These events will bring together community organizations, local health care providers and hospital systems, elected officials, leaders at state agencies, and other stakeholders to hear from individuals with lived experience and discuss strategies to improve maternal health outcomes.

The conversations and feedback from these sessions will help inform the development of a five-year strategic plan for achieving the governor’s goals. All sessions are open to the public.

The listening sessions and community roundtables will be held at the following locations throughout the months of September and October:



Hampton

Thursday, September 26 at 6:30 PM

In partnership with Senator Mamie Locke and Delegate Jeion Ward

Hampton University

Turner Hall Building

Auditorium Room #129

200 William R. Harvey Way

Hampton, Virginia 23668

Annandale

Monday, September 30 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Delegate Charniele Herring

Northern Virginia Community College

Ernst Community Cultural Center

President’s Dining Room

8333 Little River Turnpike

Annandale, Virginia 22003

Lynchburg

Thursday, October 3 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Motherhood Collective

Community Access Network

800 Fifth Street

Lynchburg, Virginia 24504

Petersburg

Monday, October 7 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Rosalyn Dance

Virginia State University

Gateway Event Center

2804 Martin Luther King Drive

Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834

Prince William

Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 PM

In partnership with Delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy, Hala Ayala, and Elizabeth Guzman

Hylton Education Center

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

2300 Opitz Boulevard

Woodbridge, Virginia 22191

Portsmouth

Wednesday, October 9 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Senator Louise Lucas

Lucas Lodge

1214 County Street

Portsmouth, Virginia 23705

Danville

Thursday, October 17 at 6:00 PM

Mary B. Yancey House

320 Holbrook Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Abingdon

Wednesday, October 23 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with United Way of Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

One Partnership Circle

Abingdon, Virginia 24212

Richmond

Monday, October 28 at 6:00 PM

In partnership with Senator Jennifer McClellan

Richmond Main Branch Library

101 East Franklin Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Winchester

Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 PM

Handley Regional Library

Robinson Auditorium

100 West Piccadilly Street

Winchester, Virginia 22601