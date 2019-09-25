Northam administration to host maternal health listening sessions
Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal to eliminate the racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate in Virginia by 2025.
The Office of Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will hold a series of listening sessions and community roundtables across the Commonwealth this fall.
These events will bring together community organizations, local health care providers and hospital systems, elected officials, leaders at state agencies, and other stakeholders to hear from individuals with lived experience and discuss strategies to improve maternal health outcomes.
The conversations and feedback from these sessions will help inform the development of a five-year strategic plan for achieving the governor’s goals. All sessions are open to the public.
The listening sessions and community roundtables will be held at the following locations throughout the months of September and October:
Hampton
Thursday, September 26 at 6:30 PM
In partnership with Senator Mamie Locke and Delegate Jeion Ward
Hampton University
Turner Hall Building
Auditorium Room #129
200 William R. Harvey Way
Hampton, Virginia 23668
Annandale
Monday, September 30 at 6:00 PM
In partnership with Delegate Charniele Herring
Northern Virginia Community College
Ernst Community Cultural Center
President’s Dining Room
8333 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, Virginia 22003
Lynchburg
Thursday, October 3 at 6:00 PM
In partnership with Motherhood Collective
Community Access Network
800 Fifth Street
Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
Petersburg
Monday, October 7 at 6:00 PM
In partnership with Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Rosalyn Dance
Virginia State University
Gateway Event Center
2804 Martin Luther King Drive
Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834
Prince William
Tuesday, October 8 at 7:30 PM
In partnership with Delegates Jennifer Carroll Foy, Hala Ayala, and Elizabeth Guzman
Hylton Education Center
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
2300 Opitz Boulevard
Woodbridge, Virginia 22191
Portsmouth
Wednesday, October 9 at 6:00 PM
In partnership with Senator Louise Lucas
Lucas Lodge
1214 County Street
Portsmouth, Virginia 23705
Danville
Thursday, October 17 at 6:00 PM
Mary B. Yancey House
320 Holbrook Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Abingdon
Wednesday, October 23 at 6:00 PM
In partnership with United Way of Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
One Partnership Circle
Abingdon, Virginia 24212
Richmond
Monday, October 28 at 6:00 PM
In partnership with Senator Jennifer McClellan
Richmond Main Branch Library
101 East Franklin Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
Winchester
Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 PM
Handley Regional Library
Robinson Auditorium
100 West Piccadilly Street
Winchester, Virginia 22601
