Northam administration to host gun violence emergency roundtables
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will participate in a series of roundtables across the state with community leaders and advocates to discuss the gun violence emergency in Virginia and commonsense gun safety legislation.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam asked legislators to engage in an open and transparent debate, in which the bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fairfax
Friday, June 14, 11:30 AM
Primetime Sports Bar & Grille
11250 James Swart Circle, Fairfax
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond
Monday, June 17, 10:00 AM
New Life Deliverance Tabernacle
900 Decatur Street, Richmond
Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fredericksburg
Monday, June 17, 2:00 PM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg
25 Chalice Circle, Fredericksburg
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Abingdon
Tuesday, June 18, 3:30 PM
Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Room 233
One Partnership Circle, Abingdon
Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond
Tuesday, June 18, 5:30 PM
Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance
1118 West Main Street, Richmond
