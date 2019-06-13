Northam administration to host gun violence emergency roundtables

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will participate in a series of roundtables across the state with community leaders and advocates to discuss the gun violence emergency in Virginia and commonsense gun safety legislation.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam asked legislators to engage in an open and transparent debate, in which the bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fairfax

Friday, June 14, 11:30 AM

Primetime Sports Bar & Grille

11250 James Swart Circle, Fairfax

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond

Monday, June 17, 10:00 AM

New Life Deliverance Tabernacle

900 Decatur Street, Richmond

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fredericksburg

Monday, June 17, 2:00 PM

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg

25 Chalice Circle, Fredericksburg

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Abingdon

Tuesday, June 18, 3:30 PM

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Room 233

One Partnership Circle, Abingdon

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond

Tuesday, June 18, 5:30 PM

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance

1118 West Main Street, Richmond

